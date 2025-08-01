Thousands of Samsung Smart TV users in the US experienced streaming app disruptions, encountering a terms and conditions loop. The outage, impacting apps like Netflix and YouTube TV, sparked frustration and confusion among users nationwide.

It’s been a frustrating day for Samsung TV users in the US, as thousands of smart TVs suddenly stopped working properly. Streaming apps like Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube TV refused to load, leaving users stuck on the dreaded terms and conditions screen instead of their favorite shows. The outage-tracking website DownDetector reports that over 2,000 customers have already reported issues. Samsung smart TVs nationwide seem to be affected by the problem, which seems to be pervasive.

People soon turned to social media to express their outrage and perplexity.

Many customers reported being repeatedly returned to the TV's terms and conditions screen, which displayed an error message stating that the Samsung server could not be contacted.

Samsung hasn't released an official statement yet. Instead, the corporation appears to be discreetly responding to concerns via private messaging on social media, attempting to resolve situations one at a time.