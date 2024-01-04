Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro launched in India: Check out its specs, price, other details

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launched in India with focus on premium features in the affordable category this year.  The handsets run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get three OS upgrades, according to the company.
     

    Redmi Note 13 Redmi Note 13 Pro launched in India Check out its specs price other details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    The first major launch of 2024 took place in India on Thursday with the introduction of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro range. With the Redmi Note 13 Pro models, the new Redmi Note series hopes to expand on its successful portfolio and continue its entry into the high-end mid-range market. Xiaomi is still selling the MIUI 14 version out of the box, which is based on Android 13, but it also comes with a fast-charging battery and a screen with a high refresh rate.

    Here's what you can expect from Redmi Note 13 series

    The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 13 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage power it. The Redmi Note 13 5G has a 108 MP primary camera with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens for taking pictures. It will include a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

    Also Read | Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in India: How much it will cost you? How to pre-book it?

    The Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU from Xiaomi, yet it still has a 120Hz AMOLED display. Like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the phone also features a fast-charging battery and a 108MP main rear sensor. The top model in the series has a 3D curved AMOLED display, 120W charging capabilities for the built-in battery, and an IP68 rating, which is wonderful to see in this price range.

    Also Read | OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    Redmi Note 13 series prices

    The launch pricing of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in India is Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 13 Pro can be purchased for Rs 23,999, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will cost Rs 29,999 in India. 

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro launched in India How much it will cost you How to pre book it gcw

    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in India: How much it will cost you? How to pre-book it?

    Vivo X100 series to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Vivo X100 series to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Redmi Note 13 Note 13 Pro Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4 Check out expected prices gcw

    Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro & Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4: Check out expected prices

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company vkp

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours price specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral RBA

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral

    What is schizophrenia, 6 signs you have this mental disorder RKK EAI

    What is schizophrenia, 6 signs you have this mental disorder

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Newlands Test osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Cape Town Test

    Luxurious 77,000 sq ft Dubai penthouse with cryogenic room and hay beds goes on sale for record $163 million snt

    Luxurious 77,000 sq ft Dubai penthouse with cryogenic room and hay beds goes on sale for record $163 million

    Mossad chief's chilling warning to Hamas terrorists, says 'Those involved in Hamas attack signed own death' avv

    Mossad chief's chilling warning to Hamas terrorists, says ‘Those involved in Hamas attack signed own death'

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon