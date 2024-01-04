Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro launched in India: Check out its specs, price, other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launched in India with focus on premium features in the affordable category this year. The handsets run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get three OS upgrades, according to the company.

The first major launch of 2024 took place in India on Thursday with the introduction of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro range. With the Redmi Note 13 Pro models, the new Redmi Note series hopes to expand on its successful portfolio and continue its entry into the high-end mid-range market. Xiaomi is still selling the MIUI 14 version out of the box, which is based on Android 13, but it also comes with a fast-charging battery and a screen with a high refresh rate.

Here's what you can expect from Redmi Note 13 series

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 13 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage power it. The Redmi Note 13 5G has a 108 MP primary camera with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens for taking pictures. It will include a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Also Read | Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in India: How much it will cost you? How to pre-book it?

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU from Xiaomi, yet it still has a 120Hz AMOLED display. Like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the phone also features a fast-charging battery and a 108MP main rear sensor. The top model in the series has a 3D curved AMOLED display, 120W charging capabilities for the built-in battery, and an IP68 rating, which is wonderful to see in this price range.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

Redmi Note 13 series prices

The launch pricing of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in India is Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 13 Pro can be purchased for Rs 23,999, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will cost Rs 29,999 in India.