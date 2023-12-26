Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch

    Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The Pro model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. 

    It is known that the Redmi Note 13 series will debut in India on January 4. In September of this year, the series made its debut in China. The Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G are the three models that are included. All smartphones in the lineup come with 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panels and 16-megapixel front cameras each. Microsites of the base and the Pro model have previously been spotted online. Now, the teaser page for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has gone live.

    Xiaomi has confirmed the availability of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India via Flipkart as a microsite for the phone, which went live on Monday. According to the page, the phone will have an IP68 dust and water resistant rating along with a 1.5K curved screen protected by Corning Gorilla Victus. The presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset has been verified.

    Also Read | OnePlus Ace 3V specifications leaked; likely to debut in early 2024

    In India, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is also said to have 120W wired HyperCharge connection, which promises to charge the phone in 19 minutes from empty to full. The 200-megapixel rear camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and capability for high dynamic range (HDR) is also verified. 

    It is anticipated that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India would have specs comparable to those of its Chinese version. The Chinese version has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and comes with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. In addition to the 200-megapixel main sensor, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the rear. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge.

    Also read | Gmail hack: You can easily unsubscribe spam emails with one click; Know how to do it

    The Chinese Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes in Black, Silver, and White colour options. The 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 22,800) in China, while the 16GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 25,100) and CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 26,200), in China.

