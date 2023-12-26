Gmail hack: You can easily unsubscribe spam emails with one click; Know how to do it

Gmail hack: Gmail is finally bringing useful features like an unsubscribe button for mobile users and here's what it promises to do for everyone. As per reports, the button will be available next to the name of the sender, and you just have to tap on it.

For a time now, Google has been promising the simplest way to prevent spam emails, and now the tool is here. Yes, users of Gmail now have the option to unsubscribe from any spam emails that arrive in their inbox by simply clicking a single button. If you join up for a service, receiving marketing emails can be annoying.

Google has acknowledged this problem and has included a simple unsubscribe option. You only need to hit on the button that appears next to the sender's name, according to reports. Gmail will then request that the marketing firm responsible for those spam emails take you off their list in an email.

It is definitely an improvement to have the ability to stop these spam emails directly from the inbox. Until now, there were two ways to access the unsubscribe option: either scroll down to the bottom of the email and choose the little unsubscribe button connected to it, or select the three dots menu.

As of right now, the Gmail functionality is limited to the iOS app. It is likely that Gmail will have a phased roll out for the feature to everyone. The button should become available to Android Gmail users a few days or weeks following the official iOS release. We are currently unsure of when this will happen.

Gmail isn't going to restrict the functionality to mobile apps, though. It was recently discovered that if Gmail for desktop detects an unsubscribe link in a message, it may automatically append an unsubscribe button to the message.

All the users have to do is simply click the button to stop receiving unwanted emails. As you might be aware, Gmail has planned a massive overhaul of the spam mailing system which will come into effect from February 2024 and the button could be made official then for everyone.

