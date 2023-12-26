Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Ace 3V specifications leaked; likely to debut in early 2024

    OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to debut in early 2024. The smartphone could sport a display with a 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus Ace 3V could be launched in global markets as a Nord phone.

    OnePlus Ace 3V specifications leaked likely to debut in early 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The OnePlus Ace 3V details have surfaced online, providing aficionados with a preview of what to anticipate from the company's next mobile device. It is anticipated to launch as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor-powered successor to the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was revealed in China earlier this year and can hold up to 16GB of RAM. Prior to the device's release, a source who has a solid reputation for disclosing information about future devices has recently revealed specifics about the alleged OnePlus Ace 3V.

    The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, according to information that was leaked on Weibo on Saturday by a Chinese website called Digital Chat Station. The tipster also responds in the affirmative to a user's comment on his post speculating that the price of the phone won't be under CMY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

    Also Read | Christmas sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount! Check new price, bank offers & more

    The tweet doesn't specify the smartphone's name, but it does note that it is being built under the company's Ace label, implying that it would be the successor of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is also a midrange phone. The tipster believes that it will launch as a midrange device.

    When OnePlus launches its Ace smartphones outside of China, it usually rebrands them. It seems that the OnePlus Ace 3V may join the Nord range and be available for purchase internationally as well. Earlier this year, the OnePlus Ace 2V was brought to global markets — including India — as the OnePlus Nord 3.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM power the OnePlus Nord 3, which was released earlier this year in India and other territories. It has an AMOLED display of 6.74 inches with a dynamic refresh rate that alternates between 40Hz and 120Hz. A 50-megapixel main camera is part of a triple back camera array that is also included. For video chats and selfies, the phone's 16-megapixel front camera is included. 

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 India launch soon: Here's how much it may cost here

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G

    Christmas sale Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount Check new price bank offers more gcw

    Christmas sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount! Check new price, bank offers & more

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26; Here's what you can expect

    Flipkart sale Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas; Here's how you can grab it

    Recent Stories

    New Year's Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic police issues MUST-READ advisory

    New Year's Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic police issues MUST-READ advisory

    Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip RKK

    Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

    Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend ATG

    'Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend

    football Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian osf

    Pele's timeless wisdom: Top 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

    Girlfriend Kiss: World's most kissable plant anr

    Girlfriend Kiss: World's most kissable plant

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon