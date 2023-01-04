OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

The OnePlus 11 5G event will start at 12:00PM and people who are interested in watching the launch can head to the official China website of OnePlus. You can expect the OnePlus 11 5G to offer a top-notch processor for smooth performance with high-end display specs and fast charging support.

The OnePlus 11 launch event is finally here. China will make the announcement on January 4. The good news is that the most of the information will be announced today, so people only need to wait for the pricing information while Indians still have to wait for one month.

Anyone interested in viewing the debut of the OnePlus 11 5G may visit the company's official China website at 12:00 PM. Additionally, OnePlus' Weibo account will live-stream the event. There will likely be some streamers on YouTube as well, which you can find by typing OnePlus 11 launch event.

Since this is a flagship phone and OnePlus has always utilised the premium chip for its pricey smartphones, it is not surprise that the future 5G phone from the firm would most likely employ Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was discovered on a Geekbench listing, which indicated that the OnePlus 11 5G may arrive with a RAM option of up to 16GB.

There is confirmation that the OnePlus 11 has an alert slider, but there are no specifics on the IP certification or wireless charging capabilities. According to a different certification listing, OnePlus will support a 100W fast charger.

According to the OnePlus teaser, it will definitely include a triple rear camera configuration. With new sensors, the configuration can resemble the earlier design. The device may contain a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, according to the reports. According to reports, the OnePlus 11 5G pricing in India might range from Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000.

