Heavy pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru dumped 132 mm of water, flooding over 50 neighbourhoods and disrupting daily life. The downpour caused widespread waterlogging, impacting residents and prompting alerts across the city and nearby districts.

Bengaluru: Pre-monsoon rains continue to lash Karnataka, with heavy downpours reported across more than 15 districts, including Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, and Kalaburagi. The incessant rains from Sunday night into Monday morning submerged several low-lying areas in Bengaluru and have claimed at least five lives across the state.

Among the casualties:

Shashikala (35), a native of Shahapur, died in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area after a wall collapsed on her.

Hanumagouda Nayak (16) died after being struck by lightning while grazing sheep in Bhogi Ramanagunda, Arakere taluk, Raichur district.

Hanumanthagouda Shivanagouda Ramanagouda (40) lost his life due to lightning in Hosaritthi, Haveri taluk.

Tamanni Anant Gowda (65) died after lightning struck his house in Uluvare village of Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada district,

One unidentified person was electrocuted after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire at a Smart City bus stop shelter on New College Road in Davangere.

Bengaluru flooded

Kengeri in Bengaluru recorded a staggering 132 mm of rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in over 50 neighborhoods, bringing major inconvenience to residents. Chikkaballapura witnessed more than three hours of intense rain, flooding hundreds of homes in low-lying areas. In Gudibande taluk, flower crops worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed.

Damage reported

Heavy rains in Kalaburagi district have caused extensive damage to banana plantations, affecting hundreds of acres and destroying over a lakh of banana plants. Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna, and other parts of Uttara Kannada district experienced heavy rainfall for about an hour, disrupting power and telephone services in some areas. Doddaballapura received 31 mm of rain on Sunday night. Over 15 houses collapsed due to rain in Raichur district. Rains were also reported in Mysuru, Mandya, and other parts of the state.

Heavy rain to continue for 3 days

The intensity of pre-monsoon rains in Karnataka is expected to continue, with heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted across the state for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for six districts in the coastal and Malnad regions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pre-monsoon rains have intensified even before the official onset of the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is expected in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts on Tuesday, prompting a red alert for these areas. An orange alert has been issued for Hassan, Kodagu, Haveri, and Dharwad districts, while a yellow alert remains in place for the remaining districts.

Heavy rain is likely to continue on Wednesday, with a red alert issued for Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts. An orange alert has been issued for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Dharwad, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar districts, advising residents to exercise caution. The Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds during the rainfall. The intensity of rain is expected to decrease from Thursday, with a yellow alert issued for most districts on Thursday and Friday.