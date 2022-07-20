Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi K50i launched in India; 5 reasons why it should be your next phone

    The Redmi K50i is the first K-series Redmi smartphone from the Xiaomi-owned brand, following the extremely popular Redmi K20 series in India. The Redmi K50i is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ for the Indian market, and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU, a triple camera configuration, and other features.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    The Redmi K50i is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ for the Indian market, and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU, a triple camera configuration, and other features.

    Features and fast charging
    The Redmi K50i 5G boasts a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch response rate, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and can accommodate up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.080mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities.

    Camera qualities
    The Redmi K50i 5G boasts a triple rear camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro photographer. The Redmi K50i includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    More specs
    The smartphone's connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Price and where to buy?
    The Redmi K50i 5G is available in India for Rs 25,999 for the basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, on the other hand, costs Rs 28,999 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase beginning July 23 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Croma, and other retail channels.

    Additional offers
    Redmi India is also providing up to Rs 3,000 off the Redmi K50i 5G for ICICI Bank card customers and EMI payments as an introductory deal. Aside from that, there is a Rs 2,500 exchange incentive, bringing the smartphone's price down to Rs 20,499 and below.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
