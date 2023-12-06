Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi 13C 5G: Why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone?

    The Redmi 13C was released in India for less than Rs 12,000. It has a luxury look and is a 5G phone. Here is a look at the price and specifications of the newly launched Redmi 13C budget smartphone.

    The Redmi 13C has been launched in India under Rs 12,000. It has a luxury look and is a 5G phone. The phone features a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual back camera, and other features. It will compete with other 5G phones such as the Lava Blaze Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M14. Here are the pricing and characteristics of the recently released Redmi 13C cheap smartphone.

    Display

    The Redmi 13C has a 6.74-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 600nits. The panel has a resolution of HD. It has a teardrop notch on the front and a Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The phone is also dust and splash proof.

    Proceesor

    The affordable phone is powered by the same 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor that powers the Realme 11x and Realme 11 5G. The smartphone will also support RAM expansion up to 16GB via the phone's internal storage. The Android 13 operating system is used by the low-cost phone.

    Camera qualities

    The new low-cost smartphone features a dual back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main camera. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device. Redmi has also announced compatibility for an 18W fast charge, however the phone comes with only a 10W charger. Xiaomi has not given an official IP certification for the Redmi phone, but the company confirms its splash- and dust-resistant capabilities. Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone connector, a USB Type-C port, and other features are also supported by the gadget.

    Pricing and colours

    The Redmi 13C 5G has been launched in India, with a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 14,499. It will be available in three colours: Startrail Silver, Startrail Green, and Starlight Black. It will be available for purchase beginning next week, with a December 16 release date via Amazon, the Mi online shop, and other online retailers.
     

