Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 95 million views, breaking a MrBeast video’s record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.

Rockstar Games, the developer of the popular Grand Theft Auto series, launched the trailer for its upcoming game, GTA 6, yesterday. The trailer was released earlier than scheduled due to an unforeseen leak. Since then, it has crossed 95 million views, and is closing down on 100 million.

This means it surpassed prominent YouTuber Mr Beast's record for the most-watched non-music video on the site inside the first 24 hours of its debut. This solidifies GTA 6's position as the most anticipated game ever.

Mr Beast acknowledged the same on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours," he said in a post.

The clip and other leaks preceding it have established that GTA 6 would be set in Leonida, with Vice City as its principal location. Rockstar Games' fictitious portrayal of Miami, Florida is Vice City. However, snippets from the film suggest that Leonida will have more locales such as marshes and other Florida-themed settings.

For the first time in the series' history, the game will feature a female protagonist, Lucia. Jason, the other protagonist, is supposed to be in a relationship with Lucia. Some have likened them to Bonnie and Clyde.

Furthermore, the game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This signifies that it will skip the previous console generation. A PC version has not been revealed, although as is customary with Rockstar games, it will most likely arrive a year or two later.