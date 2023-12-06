Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast's YouTube record as most-watched video in 24 hours

    In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 95 million views, breaking a MrBeast video’s record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013. 

    Did you know GTA 6 trailer crossed Mr Beast YouTube record as most watched non music video in 24 hours gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Rockstar Games, the developer of the popular Grand Theft Auto series, launched the trailer for its upcoming game, GTA 6, yesterday. The trailer was released earlier than scheduled due to an unforeseen leak. Since then, it has crossed 95 million views, and is closing down on 100 million.

    This means it surpassed prominent YouTuber Mr Beast's record for the most-watched non-music video on the site inside the first 24 hours of its debut. This solidifies GTA 6's position as the most anticipated game ever.

    Mr Beast acknowledged the same on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours," he said in a post.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Channels to soon get forward messages feature; Check details

    The clip and other leaks preceding it have established that GTA 6 would be set in Leonida, with Vice City as its principal location. Rockstar Games' fictitious portrayal of Miami, Florida is Vice City. However, snippets from the film suggest that Leonida will have more locales such as marshes and other Florida-themed settings.

    For the first time in the series' history, the game will feature a female protagonist, Lucia. Jason, the other protagonist, is supposed to be in a relationship with Lucia. Some have likened them to Bonnie and Clyde.

    Also Read | OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

    Furthermore, the game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This signifies that it will skip the previous console generation. A PC version has not been revealed, although as is customary with Rockstar games, it will most likely arrive a year or two later.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can download and share Netflix s Archies stickers gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can download and share Netflix's Archies stickers

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset 3x periscope lens launched in China check details gcw

    OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset, 3x periscope lens launched in China

    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India priced under Rs 7000 Check features camera details more gcw

    Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India, priced under Rs 7,000; Check features, camera details & more

    SHOCKING Thieves in US return android phone after mistaking it for an iPhone gcw

    SHOCKING! Thieves in US return android phone after mistaking it for an iPhone

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh AJR

    Global Technology Summit 2023: 'Technology should be inclusive and democratic,' says Rajnath Singh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Karun Nair: 7 quotes by the Indian batter osf

    Happy Birthday Karun Nair: 7 quotes by the Indian batter

    Pearle Maaney drops beautiful baby shower PICS; Check rkn

    Pearle Maaney drops beautiful baby shower PICS; Check

    Telegu superstar Prabhas gifts a gold-watch to mentor Satyanand; see pictures ATG

    Telegu superstar Prabhas gifts a gold-watch to mentor Satyanand; see pictures

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film shot at 800-crore Pataudi Palace RBA

    'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor's film shot at Rs 800-crore Pataudi Palace

    Kerala: Director of High Rich Shoppe remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore rkn

    Kerala: Director of High Rich Shoppe remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon