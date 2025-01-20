Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

Realme is reportedly launching the P3 5G series in India, including the P3 5G, P3 Pro, and P3 Ultra. Leaks reveal RAM, storage, and color options for the P3 5G, while the Pro and Ultra models are expected to boast higher specs and launch sooner.

Realme is reportedly planning to expand its P series of smartphones with the launch of the Realme P3 5G in India. Three models—the regular Realme P3 5G, the Realme P3 Pro, and the Realme P3 Ultra—are expected to be part of the third-generation portfolio. The next device's RAM, storage, and color possibilities have been revealed by recent leaks, indicating that its release may not be far off.

A report from 91Mobiles claims that the Realme P3 5G, which goes by the model number RMX5070, would come in a variety of variants. The basic model, which comes in Comet Grey and Nebula Pink colorways, is said to include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Users should be able to choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage on the more expensive variants with 8GB of RAM. The top-tier 8GB + 256GB model is anticipated to be available only in Comet Grey and Space Silver, while the 8GB + 128GB version is rumored to be available in all three colors—Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.

Although there are still little facts available about the vanilla P3 5G, more information about its pricier siblings has surfaced. The Realme P3 Pro, which goes by the model number RMX5032, is anticipated to include 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, according the report. According to industry sources, it may make its debut around the third week of February. The Realme P3 Ultra, which goes by the model number RMX5030, is also expected to include 256GB of inbuilt storage and 12GB of RAM. It is expected to be the first model in the series to debut in India by the end of January.

The leaked information suggests an impending debut, even though Realme has not yet confirmed the official launch dates. In the upcoming weeks, fans may anticipate additional details about availability and specs.

