Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

Realme is reportedly launching the P3 5G series in India, including the P3 5G, P3 Pro, and P3 Ultra. Leaks reveal RAM, storage, and color options for the P3 5G, while the Pro and Ultra models are expected to boast higher specs and launch sooner.

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Realme is reportedly planning to expand its P series of smartphones with the launch of the Realme P3 5G in India. Three models—the regular Realme P3 5G, the Realme P3 Pro, and the Realme P3 Ultra—are expected to be part of the third-generation portfolio. The next device's RAM, storage, and color possibilities have been revealed by recent leaks, indicating that its release may not be far off.

A report from 91Mobiles claims that the Realme P3 5G, which goes by the model number RMX5070, would come in a variety of variants. The basic model, which comes in Comet Grey and Nebula Pink colorways, is said to include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Users should be able to choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage on the more expensive variants with 8GB of RAM. The top-tier 8GB + 256GB model is anticipated to be available only in Comet Grey and Space Silver, while the 8GB + 128GB version is rumored to be available in all three colors—Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.

Although there are still little facts available about the vanilla P3 5G, more information about its pricier siblings has surfaced. The Realme P3 Pro, which goes by the model number RMX5032, is anticipated to include 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, according the report. According to industry sources, it may make its debut around the third week of February. The Realme P3 Ultra, which goes by the model number RMX5030, is also expected to include 256GB of inbuilt storage and 12GB of RAM. It is expected to be the first model in the series to debut in India by the end of January.

The leaked information suggests an impending debut, even though Realme has not yet confirmed the official launch dates. In the upcoming weeks, fans may anticipate additional details about availability and specs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details gcw

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more gcw

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Recent Stories

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on ATG

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon