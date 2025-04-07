MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

7:18 PM IST

Hardik Pandya (MI): We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things. We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Of course(would have chased), but it'll not make too much of a difference. Surface looks hard and good to bat on. It's a typical Mumbai wicket, it will be good for batsmen. For us, it's not important to look at the points table. It's important to play good cricket, looking forward to it. It's very difficult to bowl at this venue, but I am pretty confident about the bowling unit that we have. We have played a lot of cricket, every venue in India. It's pretty clear at what venue what we have to do. We are playing with the same team.