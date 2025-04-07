MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Phil Salt dismissed
WICKET! Trent Boult gets his revenge on RCB opener Phil Salt after conceding a four as he bowled him out for 4 in the first over of the visitors' innings. Boult bowls a full delivery, aiming at the stumps, and gets the new ball to swing in. Salt moves towards the leg side and tries to flick it across the line but misses. The ball goes past the inside edge of his bat and hits the middle and leg stumps.
Devdutt Padikkal joined Virat Kohli at the crease,
Score: RCB - 8/1 after 1 over (Kohli 0, Padikkal 4)
IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Let's take a look at Kohli vs Bumrah battle over the years in the tournament
The IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru features a highly anticipated face-off between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss
Hardik Pandya (MI): We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things. We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel.
Rajat Patidar (RCB): Of course(would have chased), but it'll not make too much of a difference. Surface looks hard and good to bat on. It's a typical Mumbai wicket, it will be good for batsmen. For us, it's not important to look at the points table. It's important to play good cricket, looking forward to it. It's very difficult to bowl at this venue, but I am pretty confident about the bowling unit that we have. We have played a lot of cricket, every venue in India. It's pretty clear at what venue what we have to do. We are playing with the same team.
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Impact Substitute: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Substitute: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Mumbai win toss and opt to bowl
Mumbai Indians decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah is returning to action after being on the sidelines since January due to back injury and Rohit Sharma too returned to MI's playing XI after recovering from knee injury, which ruled him out of previous match against Lucknow Super Giants.
🚨 Toss 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2025
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru!
Updates ▶ https://t.co/Arsodkwgqg#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB | @mipaltan | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/hGzZL8JORM
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Pitch report
Natalie Germanos and Simon Katich: In the first game that was played at this stadium in this season, KKR were bowled out for 116 but that was on pitch number 6, this is pitch number 8 today. Dimensions - 66m and 61m square boundaries, 74 straight. It's a little windy today - gusting up to 36 kph, you just wonder whether that's gonna have an effect on the dew. We know that when the dew comes here at the Wankhede, the ball flies everywhere and teams generally like to chase. I think that might have an influence tonight. When we look down at this surface, it's rock hard, it's got an even coverage of grass but it's a little bit bare. Don't expect a lot of spin on this surface and it should be a high-scoring surface.
IPL 2025: Bumrah available for MI's clash against RCB, confirms coach Jayawardene
Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection for Mumbai Indians’ match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confirmed head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The pacer returns after a back injury sidelined him since January’s Sydney Test.
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to head
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing off for the 34th time in the IPL. In their last 33 encounters, MI emerged victorious on 19 ocassions, while RCB won 14 matches. The last face off between two teams was at Wankhede Stadium last year, where Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
A rivalry built on unforgettable moments, records & red-hot drama 🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2025
Which team will add 2⃣ points to their tally tonight? 💙❤️#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB | @mipaltan | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/LHwadAgbhh
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: MI and RCB squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.