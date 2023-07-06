Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G launched: 5 things to know before buying it

Realme Narzo 60 series 5G has been launched in India. The line-up includes the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G. Check out 5 things you should know before buying the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 60 series 5G has been launched in India. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G are included in the lineup. Both are based on Realme's brand-new "Martian horizon" design, with the Mars Orange variant featuring a rear panel with a "luxury vegan textured" finish. A 61-degree "arched" or curved display is featured in the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Display:

A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is included on the Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the Narzo 60 5G sports a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Screen protection made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is included (the pro model does not). The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is present in the Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The Dimensity 6020 is used by the Narzo 60 5G. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Camera:

The front camera on the Narzo 60 Pro 5G is 16 MP, whereas the one on the Narzo 60 5G is 13 MP. The dual rear cameras on the Narzo 60 Pro 5G include a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP portrait camera. The 64MP single back camera of the Narzo 60 5G features one lens.

Storage:

Three memory options are available for the Narzo 60 Pro 5G: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/1TB. There are two variations of the Narzo 60 5G: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Battery:

Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging. The Narzo 60 5G supports 33W fast charging.

Price:

Priced at Rs 23,999, the Narzo 60 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rs 26,999 will buy you a variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Buyers will pay Rs 29,999 for the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Narzo 60 5G costs Rs 17,999 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rs 19,999 will buy you a variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

