    Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years after launching Threads; Check out his post

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Twitter for the first time in more than ten years just hours after launching Threads, Meta's alternative to Twitter. In a playful jab at Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, Zuckerberg shared a meme featuring the iconic Spider-Man facing off.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was off Twitter for more than 11 years.  On July 6, he returned to the microblogging site and dropped a meme, around the same time as Threads, Meta's answer to Elon Musk's Twitter, was launched.

    Zuckerberg shared a meme of a man pointing at another person who is also wearing a Spider-Man suit. The illustration is taken from the Spider-Man cartoon "Double Identity" from 1967, in which a villain tries to pass for the hero. The meme was shared without any comment.

    His last post was on January 18, 2012, he urged followers to urge Congress to support the internet. Threads is described as a "open and friendly public space for conversation" by the CEO of Meta.

    "Our goal is to reinvent the text, idea, and discussion experience for text and ideas by combining the greatest elements of Instagram. I'm thankful to everyone of you who have been a part of Threads from the beginning because I believe the world needs communities like this one. Threads is now accessible through the app store," he stated.

    Meanwhile on Wednesday, Zuckerberg also made his debut on Threads writing "Let's do this. Welcome to Threads" along with a fire emoji. According to reports from Meta, and Zuckerberg himself, the app has already acquired over 5 million sign ups in the first four hours.

    The goal of Meta's Threads is to strategically profit from Twitter's recent losses by utilising the app's issues with content moderation, technical issues, and contentious policy changes made by Musk since the site was purchased for $44 billion.
     

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
