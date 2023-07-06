Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event CONFIRMED for July 26: When, where to watch? What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place in the last week of July, and the South Korean conglomerate has now confirmed the date of its next launch event. The company is expected to take the wraps off its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday confirmed that the company will host the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. Starting at 4:30 p.m. IST in India, the event will be webcast live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube page. A teaser photograph of the next Galaxy Fip 5 smartphone was also released by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 are the company's newest foldable smartphones, which will be unveiled by the South Korean electronics giant. At the much awaited Galaxy Unpacked event in 2023, Samsung may potentially introduce a number of new items, including the Galaxy Watch Series 6 and Galaxy Buds 3.

The pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is rumoured to be $1,699 (about Rs 1,39,463). The Z Fold 5 is anticipated to cost $1,699, which is $100 cheaper than the Z Fold 4's launch pricing, according to reports.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to include a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main panel and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both of which support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage are anticipated to power the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In terms of optics, the business is probably going to upgrade the triple-camera configuration on the back to include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

There are rumours that the 12MP front camera on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. Regarding colour possibilities, the Z Fold 5 smartphone will probably come in three hues: Cream, Diamond, and Phantom Black; moreover, three online-only hues will be made available: Blue, Coral, and Platinum.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's front display might measure 3.4 inches. It is anticipated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor would power the gadget.