Threads app is now live! Here is how you can sign-up and link to your Instagram account

Meta's Twitter alternative, Threads, is now live and reportedly crossed over 2 million downloads in just two hours. Here is how you can sign-up on the new platform and link your Instagram account to Threads.

Threads, a Twitter competitor for Instagram owned by Meta, is now downloadable via the App Store and Play Store. According to reports, the software reached two million downloads in its first two hours of availability. The recently formed social networking site, Threads, is all that internet users can speak about because posting has already begun there. Ironically, Threads is also popular on Twitter.

So if you're seeking for methods to enter the new world of Threads but haven't yet, we've got you covered. Learn how to join up for Threads and connect it to your Instagram account by reading on.

Using the credentials from your Instagram account, you may register for Threads. The 'Login with Instagram' option will be available as soon as you download the app on your phone.

After selecting the option, you can begin the sign-up process by entering your Instagram credentials. However, you just need to touch once to join up if you are already connected into your Instagram account from your phone. Your decision to maintain your Instagram account or switch to Threads is entirely up to you. You will be directed to your profile after signing up using Instagram. Your Instagram bio will be imported on Threads if you look for the 'Import from Instagram' link on the website.

As soon as you attempt to join the app, Threads will show you a message outlining how the app functions. "The Instagram platform includes Threads. We will personalise advertisements and other experiences across Threads and Instagram using the information from your accounts on those two platforms." The statement states: "Future versions of Threads will work with the fediverse, a new kind of social media network that allows users to follow and communicate with one another on various platforms, like Mastodon."

The app will essentially work the same way as Twitter- it will allow users to share their thoughts with the world and people can then reshare, like and comment on the post

