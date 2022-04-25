Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched; From price to features, know it all

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, as well as the company's online shop and retail locations, beginning on April 28. It is available in two colours: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Realme has announced its latest budget offering in India, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, among other things.

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 in India for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. In India, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, as well as the company's online shop and retail locations, beginning on April 28. It is available in two colours: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

    The Relame Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a 60Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

    Also Read | Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26; Know expected price and features

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel main shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB type-C connector for connection. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

