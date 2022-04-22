Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

    It has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. The device was presented as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year, and is the most recent addition to Samsung's Galaxy M-series line.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was released in India on Friday. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a 108-megapixel quad-camera system and runs Android 12 out of the box. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. The device was presented as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year, and is the most recent addition to Samsung's Galaxy M-series line.

    The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs One UI 4.1, which is based on Android-12. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which may be combined with up to 8GB of RAM. The device also includes Samsung's 'RAM Plus' function, which uses up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a quad back camera configuration with a 108-megapixel main camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. An accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification are among the sensors on board. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W rapid charging.

    The smartphone will be available in Blue and Green colour variants and will go on sale on April 29 at 12 p.m. through Amazon, Samsung's official website, and retail networks.
    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. The smartphone's 8GB+128GB option, on the other hand, will cost Rs 25,999.

