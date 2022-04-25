Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26; Know expected price and features

    Micromax IN 2c is expected to compete in the market with the Realme C series, Realme Narzo, and Redmi 10A smartphones.

    Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26 Know expected price and features gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    The Micromax IN 2c low-cost smartphone will be available in India on April 26. The corporation has confirmed the facts and also discussed the phone's characteristics. To round off the package, the latest Micromax In series affordable smartphone includes a huge capacity battery for lengthy backup, an HD+ display with a notch, and a clever design.

    Micromax IN 2c is expected to compete in the market with the Realme C series, Realme Narzo, and Redmi 10A smartphones.

    Expected features

    The Micromax IN 2c specs have been published, providing us with a clearer understanding of its intended customer. The smartphone will include a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, with 4GB and 6GB RAM choices. The storage is anticipated to include a microSD card slot for expansion, but it will only have 64GB of internal storage.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

    In terms of optics, the Micromax IN 2c has a dual rear camera configuration, with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It might have a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

    The Micromax IN 2c has a 5000mAh battery that should provide consistent charging speed and is powered by the USB Type C interface.

    Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Expected price

    With all of these capabilities, the Micromax IN 2c should be priced around Rs 7,999 for the base model and Rs 10,999 for the premium one. The business is selling the smartphone through Flipkart, where a product page has already been constructed, as well as offering us a closer look at the smartphone itself.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India From price to specifications know it all gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today Know price how to buy and more gcw

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today; Know price, how to buy and more

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64 megapixel triple back camera reveals company gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Want to lose weight? So just sleep and STOP stressing RBA

    Want to lose weight? So just sleep and STOP stressing

    Students will get board results even if they skip one of the two term exams, clarifies CBSE-dnm

    Students will get board results even if they skip one of the two term exams, clarifies CBSE

    SC agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation-dnm

    SC agrees to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel impressed with Christian Pulisic following Chelsea winner vs West Ham United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Tuchel impressed with Pulisic following Chelsea winner vs West Ham

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 27: IMD - adt

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms till April 27: IMD

    Recent Videos

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon