Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26; Know expected price and features

Micromax IN 2c is expected to compete in the market with the Realme C series, Realme Narzo, and Redmi 10A smartphones.

The Micromax IN 2c low-cost smartphone will be available in India on April 26. The corporation has confirmed the facts and also discussed the phone's characteristics. To round off the package, the latest Micromax In series affordable smartphone includes a huge capacity battery for lengthy backup, an HD+ display with a notch, and a clever design.

Expected features

The Micromax IN 2c specs have been published, providing us with a clearer understanding of its intended customer. The smartphone will include a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, with 4GB and 6GB RAM choices. The storage is anticipated to include a microSD card slot for expansion, but it will only have 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Micromax IN 2c has a dual rear camera configuration, with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It might have a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

The Micromax IN 2c has a 5000mAh battery that should provide consistent charging speed and is powered by the USB Type C interface.

Expected price

With all of these capabilities, the Micromax IN 2c should be priced around Rs 7,999 for the base model and Rs 10,999 for the premium one. The business is selling the smartphone through Flipkart, where a product page has already been constructed, as well as offering us a closer look at the smartphone itself.