Realme C53, Pad 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Realme C53 is scheduled to launch in India on July 19th alongside the Realme Pad 2 tablet. There is a dedicated microsite on the brand’s website, which revealed some key specifications.

Realme has not yet finished announcing its July launches in India. The Chinese smartphone firm, which earlier this month unveiled the Narzo 60 series, is now releasing two new devices with market-first features. While the Realme Pad 2 will have a 120Hz display, the Realme C53 is anticipated to be the first 108MP phone in its pricing category.

For the debut of the new product, Realme will offer a live webcast on its official YouTube account. Today at 12:00, you may watch the attached video link. Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 smartphone will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart.

The new Realme tablet already has a product page on Flipkart that lists some of its features. Realme Pad 2 will be available in two colour options, Grey and Green, as previewed on Flipkart. A 11.5-inch HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution will be included.

The 8,360mAh battery of the Realme Pad 2 is supposed to allow 33W charging. Online reports suggest that the gadget will include a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. There are rumours that the gadget could have a USB Type-C charging connection. The Realme Pad 2 is anticipated to come pre-installed with the company's proprietary Realme UI 4.0. The specialised OS will be built on Android 13.

The Realme C53 Early Bird sale has been officially announced by Realme and will take place tomorrow, July 19, from 6 PM to 8 PM, just on Flipkart. Customers will receive a discount of 1,000 when purchasing the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI Bank cards during this brief period. Both a Rs 500 bank offer and a Rs 500 coupon are included in this deal.

The sale has also made it known that a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version of the Realme C53 will be offered. So, be sure to benefit from the Early Bird offer if you're interested in purchasing this smartphone for less money.

