Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to launch on July 26; Check out expected price & colours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are set to launch globally on July 26 at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. This gathering will be held in Seoul for the first time by Samsung. Along with the foldable phones, the South Korean tech giant is also anticipated to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. We've learned what to anticipate from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4's successors from a number of leaks, including leaked design renderings.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by Samsung, arguably a veteran in the foldable smartphone segment, are two of the most anticipated releases of the year in a year that has already seen the launch of many foldable smartphones like the Tecno Phantom V Fold, the Motorola Razr 40, and the Razr 40 Ultra. Preorders for the phones are anticipated to commence on July 26 following their introduction, and they are anticipated to go on sale in India on August 14 after that.

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's entry-level 256GB model will cost EUR 1,899 (approximately Rs. 1,72,400), while the 512GB and 1TB models are said to cost EUR 2,039 (about Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900), respectively. Black, Blue, and Cream colour choices are anticipated to be available for the book-shaped foldable smartphone.

In the meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are rumoured to be priced at EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs. 1,08,900) and EUR 1,339 (about Rs. 1,21,600), respectively. They are likely to be available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour options.

Pre-reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are currently open through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores in India. It is available for Rs. 1,999, which is refundable, and the business guarantees perks worth Rs. 5,000 to consumers who make reservations in advance.

