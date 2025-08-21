The Google Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel Fold, is launching in India. The series boasts the new Tensor processor, AI features, and competitive pricing against Samsung and Apple.

We finally have the information that the majority of Indians have been waiting for since the Google Pixel 10 series was announced on Wednesday night. All four of the Google Pixel 10 series' models—including the Pixel foldable—will be arriving in the United States this year. In an attempt to compete with Samsung's new Galaxy foldable and Apple's incoming iPhone 17 series, the whole Pixel phone lineup is making its debut in India for the second year in a row. For the time being, Apple can only watch in jealousy as the new Pixel phones come equipped with the newest Tensor processor and additional AI functions.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Price and Variants

Google Pixel 10 series price in India detailed by variants:

Google Pixel 10 256GB – Rs 79,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro 256GB – 1,09,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB – 1,24,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold – 1,72,999

Google Pixel 10 models and the Fold will be available in the next few weeks via online channels in the country.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Features and Specifications

The Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Actua screen with an OLED panel that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. A 6.3-inch OLED panel is also featured in the Pixel 10 Pro, but it is a Super Actua display, which allows for an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with support for 3K screen resolution is found on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. These phones all have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and a maximum brightness of 3,300 nits.

The new Tensor G5 processor, which has up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, powers the Pixel 10 series. For enhanced privacy, Google also provides you with the Titan T2 security processor.

With Android 16 at launch, the Google Pixel 10 promises seven OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.

The Pixel 10 series has a lot to offer in terms of image. With a 48MP wide main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x magnification, the standard Pixel 10 now features a triple camera setup.

A 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x magnification are the three cameras included in the Pixel 10 Pro. The back camera configuration is the same as the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Pro variants include a 42MP selfie camera on the front, while the Pixel 10 has a 10.5MP camera.