Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GGOG) Google reportedly introduced a suite of new Pixel 10 smartphones on Wednesday, placing its Gemini AI at the forefront of the devices’ capabilities as artificial intelligence becomes a key factor in the smartphone wars.

According to a CNBC report, Google unveiled four models: the standard Pixel 10 priced at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro for $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a larger display and 256GB starting at $1,199. The company also reintroduced a foldable option, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, at $1,799.

Alphabet stock inched lower by 0.8% on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

Each Pixel runs on the new Tensor G5 chip, enabling on-device AI, according to the report. Key features include Magic Cue, which offers info from apps like Gmail and Calendar, and Camera Coach, which gives real-time photo guidance.

A Bloomberg report said the phones sport brighter displays, improved battery performance, and Qi2 magnetic charging with new Pixelsnap accessories. Standout hardware features include IP68 durability on the foldable model and faster speakers and display brightness across the lineup.

In addition, Google also launched Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a earbuds. The Pixel Watch 4, according to the report, sports a brighter screen, longer battery life, and satellite-based emergency SOS.

Google's AI-driven enhancements arrive just ahead of Apple’s expected iPhone announcement in September, positioning the Pixel 10 as a competitive device designed for smarter experiences. The Pro and Pro XL models include a complimentary one-year subscription to Google's AI Pro suite.

Alphabet stock has gained over 5% year-to-date and 19% in the last 12 months.

