Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro to launch on January 9 | Here's what we can expect

The Poco X7 5G series, launching in India on January 9th, features two models with distinct designs and impressive specs. The series boasts powerful processors, high-resolution AMOLED screens, and advanced camera technology.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 9:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Poco is preparing to introduce its X7 5G smartphone series in India on January 9, offering two models: the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G. Flipkart will be the exclusive retailer of the gadgets, and the business has previously hinted at their functionality and design on social media. There are noticeable design changes with the Poco X7 5G series. The Pro model has a pill-shaped camera array on the upper-left corner of the back panel, while the basic Poco X7 5G will have a squircle-shaped rear camera module in the center.

Poco's distinctive black-and-yellow design is included on both versions, and the Pro model is anticipated to have a special black-and-green dual-tone option. Furthermore, according to reports, the base model could also be available in silver and green.

Poco X7 series: Expected design

Impressive screens are another promise of the Poco X7 5G series. According to rumors, the base model will include a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a resolution of 1.5K. With a comparable 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED display, the Pro model may provide a high-end viewing experience.

Poco X7 series: Expected Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra CPU is expected to power the Poco X7 Pro 5G, while the Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset may power the basic model. The basic X7 5G is anticipated to have a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W charging rates, while the Pro variant may have a powerful 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Poco X7 series: Expected camera

One of the series' highlights is the camera technology. According to rumors, both smartphones will include a 50MP primary camera; for better photography, the Pro model is anticipated to use a Sony IMX882 sensor. The base model may have a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

