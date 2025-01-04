Moto G35 to Vivo T3 Lite: 5 best affordable smartphones under Rs 10,000

Looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone? Explore top picks under Rs 10,000 from Poco, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, and Lava. Discover impressive features, long-lasting batteries, and stunning cameras without breaking the bank.

The previous year of 2024 witnessed some interesting phone developments, especially when it came to 5G connectivity. Thanks to technological advancements, 5G connection is now affordable, with a number of solutions available for less than Rs 10,000. Check out these 5G smartphone alternatives from Vivo to Motorola, Infinix, Poco, and Lava for a reasonable price.

1. Poco C75 The Poco C75 5G, which retails for only Rs 7,999, has a 6.88-inch LCD display with a rare 600 nit maximum brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Poco C75 5G, which is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 CPU, has a 50MP primary lens and an unidentified secondary lens. It sports a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

2. Moto G35 The Moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the front, and its maximum brightness is 1,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali-G57 MC4 GPU for graphics duties and a UNISOC T760 CPU, which is based on a 6nm technology. It provides up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. With Motorola's unique UI and Android 14, the smartphone guarantees two years of security upgrades. 18W rapid charging is supported by its 5,000mAh battery. With regard to cameras, the Moto G35 5G has two cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP primary sensor.

3. Infinix Hot 50 The 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 50 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In terms of cameras, it has a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor and a depth sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. An 8MP ultra-wide camera on the front is useful for video calls and selfies. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. With characteristics including IP54 dust and water resistance, it runs on XOS 14.5, which is based on Android 14.

4. Vivo T3 Lite The 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G has a peak brightness of 840 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone features a 3.5mm headphone connector, an IP64 grade for water and rain protection, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Powered by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it has 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A microSD card may be used to increase storage up to 1TB. The camera arrangement consists of an 8MP front-facing camera, a 50MP main sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

5. Lava Yuva 2 The Lava Yuva 2 5G, which retails for Rs 9,499, has a 6.67-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 700 nits and a UNISOC T760 chipset. It features an 8MP selfie camera on the front, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 50MP primary camera for photography. It has a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging for extended use.

