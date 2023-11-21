Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras, specifications leaked; likely to feature dual periscope telephoto

Oppo Find X7 Pro likely to feature dual periscope telephoto cameras. The leak also states that the X7 Pro will have a quad-camera arrangement, a departure from its predecessor’s triple-camera setup.

Oppo is set to unveil the Pad Air 2 tablet and the Reno 11 series in China on Thursday, November 23. The business is anticipated to refocus its efforts on the Find X7 series, which is scheduled to debut in the first quarter of 2024, after the impending launch. The Find X7 Pro's camera specs were leaked on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to a DCS leak, the Oppo Find X7 Pro will have two periscope telephoto cameras on it, making it the first smartphone in history. In addition, the source indicates that the X7 Pro would include four cameras instead of the three that its predecessor had.

The leaker claims that the back camera arrangement of the Find X7 Pro will include a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main camera with a 1-inch size, offering superb image quality. The gadget also has two sensors: a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor that measures 1/1.56 inches and has an optical zoom of 2.7x, and a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor that measures 1/2.4 inches and has an optical zoom of 6x. Other sources state that a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens will be part of the camera configuration.

The tipster also revealed that a new XCD solution, developed in partnership with Hasselblad, will increase the colour calibration of the camera arrangement on the Find X7 Pro. The Find X7 Pro's novel camera configuration promises to provide a superior and adaptable photographic experience.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will be available in the Find X7 Pro. Conversely, the Dimensity 9300 SoC is anticipated to be included in the Find X7. The Find X7 series is rumoured to be revealed prior to the Chinese Spring Festival in 2024, which would suggest it would launch around the end of January or the beginning of February. It is unclear whether the X7 and X7 Pro will be released in the global market.