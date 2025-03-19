user
user

Google Pixel 8 price DROPS before Pixel 9a launch | Check Flipkart offer

Google Pixel 8 sees a massive price cut on Flipkart ahead of the Pixel 9a launch. Both 128GB and 256GB variants are now available for under Rs 50,000 with HDFC card offers.

Google Pixel 8 price drops before Pixel 9a launch check flipkart offer details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

The Pixel 9a, Google's newest low-cost smartphone, is expected to launch on March 19. The Pixel 8, last year's flagship, has seen a significant price reduction ahead of debut. The Pixel was on Flipkart for about Rs 30,000 less than what it had originally cost when it was first released. As a result, the Pixel 8 is now available for less than Rs 50,000. This is for the variant that has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The model has a 34% discount on the Flipkart listing.

Customers who use an HDFC credit card to make the purchase through an EMI transaction can receive an extra Rs 3,000 off. This indicates that the Pixel 8 is now offered for an affordable price of Rs 46,999.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more

On the other hand, the Pixel 8's 256GB variant costs Rs 52,999. Customers who use an HDFC credit card to make EMI payments are also eligible for the Rs 3,000 discount on this model. When the two savings are combined, the 256GB variant of the Pixel 8 would cost Rs 49,999. In essence, both Pixel 8 variants are now available for less than Rs 50,000 thanks to the recent price reduction.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a is also on sale right now in advance of the release of the Pixel 9a. At the time of writing, the Pixel 8a was advertised on Flipkart for Rs 37,999, down from Rs 52,999. If a Flipkart Axis credit card is used for the purchase, an extra Rs 1,900 in cashback is available.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH)

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

Given the anticipated pricing of the Pixel 9a, the price reduction for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a is intriguing. In the US, the Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to retail for around $499 (roughly Rs 43,100) for the 128GB device and $599 (roughly Rs 51,800) for the 256GB model.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch gcw

Oppo F29 vs Oppo F29 Pro: A look expected key differences ahead of March 20 launch

Samsung Galaxy A56 outsmarts Samsung Galaxy S24 FE here is where it wins gcw

Samsung Galaxy A56 outsmarts Samsung Galaxy S24 FE—Here’s where it wins

Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH) gcw

Google Pixel 9a unboxing video goes VIRAL ahead of official launch (WATCH)

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Recent Stories

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon