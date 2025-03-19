Google Pixel 8 price DROPS before Pixel 9a launch | Check Flipkart offer

Read Full Article

The Pixel 9a, Google's newest low-cost smartphone, is expected to launch on March 19. The Pixel 8, last year's flagship, has seen a significant price reduction ahead of debut. The Pixel was on Flipkart for about Rs 30,000 less than what it had originally cost when it was first released. As a result, the Pixel 8 is now available for less than Rs 50,000. This is for the variant that has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The model has a 34% discount on the Flipkart listing.

Customers who use an HDFC credit card to make the purchase through an EMI transaction can receive an extra Rs 3,000 off. This indicates that the Pixel 8 is now offered for an affordable price of Rs 46,999.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8's 256GB variant costs Rs 52,999. Customers who use an HDFC credit card to make EMI payments are also eligible for the Rs 3,000 discount on this model. When the two savings are combined, the 256GB variant of the Pixel 8 would cost Rs 49,999. In essence, both Pixel 8 variants are now available for less than Rs 50,000 thanks to the recent price reduction.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a is also on sale right now in advance of the release of the Pixel 9a. At the time of writing, the Pixel 8a was advertised on Flipkart for Rs 37,999, down from Rs 52,999. If a Flipkart Axis credit card is used for the purchase, an extra Rs 1,900 in cashback is available.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

Given the anticipated pricing of the Pixel 9a, the price reduction for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a is intriguing. In the US, the Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to retail for around $499 (roughly Rs 43,100) for the 128GB device and $599 (roughly Rs 51,800) for the 256GB model.

