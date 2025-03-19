user
Google Pixel 9a likely to launch today: Check out expected price, features and more

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a today, March 19. Leaks suggest a potential design similar to the Pixel 9, a Tensor G4 processor, and an upgraded camera system. Pricing is rumored to start at $499 for the 128GB model.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Google is scheduled to launch its latest affordable smartphone the Pixel 9a today, March 19.  Numerous leaks have surfaced ahead of the launch, revealing information about the potential design, CPU, camera, and storage of the Pixel 9a. Additionally, hypothetical pricing for the Pixel 9a has been mentioned by leaks. Although the exact launch time has not yet been disclosed, Google is expected to announce it by tomorrow evening. Let's take a look at what we currently know about the Pixel 9a first.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

In the US, the Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to cost $499 (about Rs 43,100) for the 128GB device and $599 (around Rs 51,800) for the 256GB model. The base model costs the same as the Pixel 8a, while the greater storage option costs $40 more (about Rs 3,400). The Pixel 9a's features and price will have a significant impact. Flipkart has slashed the price of the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8a by up to Rs 30,000 in advance of the launch.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected features

The Google Pixel 9a appears to be quite promising based on previous leaks. A 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection is anticipated. It is anticipated that its design would resemble those of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. This implies that it will have antenna lines running the length of the frame, a bigger front-facing camera, and rounded corners. It is anticipated that the Pixel 9a would be powered by Google's own Tensor G4 processor, which will reportedly come with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For extra protection, Google may also use the Titan M2 processor.

According to rumors, the camera will include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which will appeal to photographers. With a 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, battery performance might also be enhanced.

Additionally, an IP68 designation for water and dust protection is anticipated for the Pixel 9a. The 128GB model may come in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, while the 256GB model may only come in Iris and Obsidian.

