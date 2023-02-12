iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

Apple iPhone 15 update: One rumor has it the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the 48MP camera of the current Pros, which could result in a different camera bump. Another reason for a new bump could be the rumored change in design to a rounded back.

Nearly five months have passed since the global release of the iPhone 14 series. While the vanilla iPhone 14 models kept the previous design, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are reported to have a revised camera bump and rounded rear. The next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include a newly redesigned camera bump on the rear, per a report from tech insider ShrimpApplePro.

According to Apple Hub, the future iPhone 15 models may use the A16 Bionic SoC, which is presently found in the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The iPhone 15 series could possibly have the Dynamic Island feature, which is now only available on the Pro versions, in order to set the new smartphones apart from their predecessors.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus might both have the same screen sizes as their predecessors. According to speculations, the main camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly have 48 megapixels, much as the one on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, a USB Type-C connector is anticipated on all iPhone 15 models. Lightning connector speeds will be available for the iPhone 15 regular models, while Thunderbolt 3 speeds may be significantly faster for the iPhone 15 Pro variants.

