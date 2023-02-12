Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

    Apple iPhone 15 update: One rumor has it the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the 48MP camera of the current Pros, which could result in a different camera bump. Another reason for a new bump could be the rumored change in design to a rounded back.

    iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have new camera bump Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Nearly five months have passed since the global release of the iPhone 14 series. While the vanilla iPhone 14 models kept the previous design, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are reported to have a revised camera bump and rounded rear. The next iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include a newly redesigned camera bump on the rear, per a report from tech insider ShrimpApplePro.

    According to Apple Hub, the future iPhone 15 models may use the A16 Bionic SoC, which is presently found in the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The iPhone 15 series could possibly have the Dynamic Island feature, which is now only available on the Pro versions, in order to set the new smartphones apart from their predecessors.

    Also Read | Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus might both have the same screen sizes as their predecessors. According to speculations, the main camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly have 48 megapixels, much as the one on the iPhone 14 Pro.

    Additionally, a USB Type-C connector is anticipated on all iPhone 15 models. Lightning connector speeds will be available for the iPhone 15 regular models, while Thunderbolt 3 speeds may be significantly faster for the iPhone 15 Pro variants.

    Also Read | Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21999 on Flipkart and its a perfect gift gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20999 special retail box from price specs other details gcw

    Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36999 on Flipkart all details here gcw

    Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Recent Stories

    Bhagat Singh Koshyari's exit big win for Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's NCP, Thackeray-led Sena hopes new governor will not be 'puppet of BJP' - adt

    'Koshyari's exit big win for Maharashtra': Opposition hopes new governor will not be 'puppet of BJP'

    DDLJ re-released in Valentines Week, SRK humorous reaction to Pathaan competing with Raj is priceless vma

    DDLJ re-released in Valentines Week, SRK humorous reaction to Pathaan competing with Raj is priceless

    football Perez vows to continue nourishing Real Madrid legendary status after team lifts Club World Cup 2022 with win over Al-Hilal snt

    Perez vows to continue nourishing Real Madrid's 'legendary status' after team lifts Club World Cup 2022

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21999 on Flipkart and its a perfect gift gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage' vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon