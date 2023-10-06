OnePlus Pad Go to launch on October 6; Check out expected specs, price & other details

OnePlus has confirmed the Pad Go will flaunt an 11.35-inch display with 2.4K pixels resolution, 7.5 aspect ratio, and TuV Rheinland blue-light filter protection. The front camera could be an 8MP shooter with up to 1080p 30fps video shooting option. The rear camera could be a 13MP sensor with up to 4K30 fps video recording capability.

The newest Android tablet from OnePlus is about to be released in India. The business has previously declared that it would introduce the OnePlus Pad Go Android tablet on October 6 in India. According to reports, the gadget is a scaled-down version of the OnePlus Pad, which the firm unveiled earlier this year. Additionally, it is said that the tablet will be reasonably priced.

The 2.4K resolution display on the OnePlus Pad Go has been verified by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The 11.35-inch Android tablet will have a 7:5 aspect ratio screen. The Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers on the OnePlus Pad Go should provide an engrossing audio experience. The tablet comes with low blue-light technology and intelligent brightness which claims to reduce eye strain.

There will be two versions of the OnePlus Pad Go: one with LTE connection and the other with compatibility for 5G cellular networks. The computer has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The tablet will have a 33W quick charging capability and an 8,000 mAh battery. The next OnePlus Pad Go will be more reasonably priced and have a similar look to the OnePlus Pad.

“It packs in the same ergonomic design as the OnePlus Pad. This includes the curved-edge design, the distinctive green tone, and the centred camera layout, chosen for its ability to precisely capture the user's perspective. We have consciously retained key design elements to establish a unified visual identity throughout the Pad series,” said OnePlus in a statement.

The OnePlus Pad Go's back design skillfully combines two different green hues, and it is finished with a collage of textures that includes both a glossy and a brilliant matte metal finish. The available colour for the device is Twin Mint. According to several web sources, the OnePlus Pad Go might cost less than Rs 26,000 from the manufacturer.

