OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED, to launch in India on October 6

The OnePlus Pad Go’s microsite, available on the Flipkart app, has confirmed its design. It also confirms that the company will continue to reveal the key features of the tablet until Oct. 4. Hence, it appears that the tablet will go official in the first week of October.

Following reports, OnePlus has begun to formally tease the release of the OnePlus Pad Go, the company's next tablet, in India. The company has now announced that the launch date of the tablet is October 6. According to OnePlus, the Pad Go intends to expand the user base of the OnePlus ecosystem without sacrificing the overall usability or design.

The firm also said that it will have the same curved-edge design, unique green colour, and centered-camera setup as the OnePlus Pad, which was chosen for its ability to accurately record the user's viewpoint. According to OnePlus, it has consistently maintained essential design components to provide a consistent visual identity across the Pad series.

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook REVEALS his favourite iPhone 15 Pro series colour

The OnePlus Pad Go's back design skillfully combines two different green hues, and is finished with a collage of textures that includes both a brilliant matte metal finish and a glossy finish, according to the firm.

This will be available in Twin Mint, setting it unique from competitors and bringing a new look to the tablet industry. The company did not provide any additional information, but OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu, confirmed in an interview that the tablet will have a 2.4K display and that it will also have Dolby Atmos and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care. Recall that the screen on the OnePlus Pad is 2.8K and 144Hz.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series: 4 benefits of replacing lightning port with USB-C port

It will ship with Oxygen OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and will later receive OxygenOS 14. It will also have Content Sync, which was initially launched with the OnePlus Pad and can sync OTP verification messages, cellular data sharing, and rich text messaging with OnePlus phones.

The tablet should also support file sharing, exchange of notifications, and copying and pasting between devices. The tablet with the model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305, which allude to the Wi-Fi and cellular variants, appeared in BIS certification. The OnePlus Pad Go will be offered on Amazon.in and Flipkart in addition to the OnePlus India website and should be accessible via OnePlus shops offline, much like previous smartphones.

Also Read | When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?