OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19; Here's what you can expect

OnePlus, the Chinese tech titan, has officially revealed the release date of its first foldable flagship phone, the OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Open will be available in India and worldwide on October 19.

The OnePlus Open launch event will take place in Mumbai on Thursday, October 19th. The event will also be live-streamed on the social media platforms X and YouTube.

"The OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices," OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu stated.

OnePlus' first foldable smartphone will compete with Samsung's flagship folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In terms of pricing, sources indicate that the OnePlus Open would cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh in India (less than the Fold 5). However, this information is based on rumours and leaks, and we advise our readers to wait for the brand's official statement.

The OnePlus Open will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 CPU and will include 12GB of RAM. The first OnePlus folding phone is rumoured to include a 2K AMOLED inner display and a high-quality outside screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For the cameras on the Open, the business is anticipated to maintain its Hasselblad partnership. According to reports, the OnePlus Open would include a big circular camera module with Hasselblad-backed cameras. According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus One's cover and primary screens will both have a punch-hole camera.

The OnePlus Open will come preloaded with OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. The smartphone will be powered by a large 4,800mAh battery with capability for 100W rapid charging.