OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023

The OnePlus Diwali sale is also now underway. The sale began on October 7 at 12 a.m. and will conclude on October 31. Users may take advantage of bargains and discounts on the recently introduced OnePlus 11R 5G Solar, as well as unique savings on the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G:

This year's mid-range smartphone, which was initially priced at Rs 26,999, is now available for Rs 22,999 on the OnePlus India website and app. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G CPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. The Nord CE3 5G is equipped with a triple-camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

OnePlus 11R 5G:

The OnePlus 11R, one of the year's most popular flagships, is also on sale with discounts. The phone may be purchased for a starting price of Rs 37,999. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus 11 5G:

OnePlus debuted its premium Oneplus 11 smartphone this year at the Cloud 11 event. The phone became extremely popular, and as a result, it is now available for Oneplus lovers for a starting price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 11 features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and an impressive camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring top-notch photography in a variety of situations. It includes a 5,000mAh battery and 100W rapid charging under the hood.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

The mid-range smartphone is presently available on OnePlus for Rs 28,999 with coupon and bank savings. The device has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, and up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2:

OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio products. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, for example, has a Rs. 1,000 initial discount and a Rs. 3,000 temporary price decrease. If you want to buy the OnePlus Buds Z2, you may get a Rs. 500 instant bank discount as well as a Rs. 1,000 temporary price reduction. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2R are both available with a Rs. 200 immediate discount, as well as temporary price cuts of Rs. 500 and Rs. 400, respectively.