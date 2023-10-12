Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023

    The OnePlus Diwali sale is also live. The sale started on October 7 at 12 AM and will end on October 31. Here are the top 5 deals you can currently look during the OnePlus Diwali Sale:

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11 5 deals you cant miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    The OnePlus Diwali sale is also now underway. The sale began on October 7 at 12 a.m. and will conclude on October 31. Users may take advantage of bargains and discounts on the recently introduced OnePlus 11R 5G Solar, as well as unique savings on the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2.

    OnePlus Nord CE3 5G:

    This year's mid-range smartphone, which was initially priced at Rs 26,999, is now available for Rs 22,999 on the OnePlus India website and app. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G CPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. The Nord CE3 5G is equipped with a triple-camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

    OnePlus 11R 5G:

    The OnePlus 11R, one of the year's most popular flagships, is also on sale with discounts. The phone may be purchased for a starting price of Rs 37,999. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and up to 16GB of RAM.

    OnePlus 11 5G: 

    OnePlus debuted its premium Oneplus 11 smartphone this year at the Cloud 11 event. The phone became extremely popular, and as a result, it is now available for Oneplus lovers for a starting price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 11 features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and an impressive camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring top-notch photography in a variety of situations. It includes a 5,000mAh battery and 100W rapid charging under the hood.

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

    The mid-range smartphone is presently available on OnePlus for Rs 28,999 with coupon and bank savings. The device has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, and up to 16GB of RAM.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2:

    OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio products. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, for example, has a Rs. 1,000 initial discount and a Rs. 3,000 temporary price decrease. If you want to buy the OnePlus Buds Z2, you may get a Rs. 500 instant bank discount as well as a Rs. 1,000 temporary price reduction. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2R are both available with a Rs. 200 immediate discount, as well as temporary price cuts of Rs. 500 and Rs. 400, respectively.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023 You can get FREE chargers other accessories today check details gcw

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023: You can get FREE chargers, other accessories today; Check details here

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor gcw

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED, may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today Check specs price bank offers more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    Nokia G42 5G 8GB 256GB model launched in India in HOT PINK color option check details gcw

    Nokia G42 5G 8GB + 256GB model launched in India in HOT PINK color option; Check specs, price & other details

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch

    Recent Stories

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship vkp

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war anr

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants Secure Spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown Victors ATG

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants secure spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown victors

    Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC converts death penalty of Ariz Khans to life imprisonment AJR

    Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC converts death penalty of Ariz Khans to life imprisonment

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023 You can get FREE chargers other accessories today check details gcw

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023: You can get FREE chargers, other accessories today; Check details here

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon