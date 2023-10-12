Amazon sale 2023: Oppo to Realme; 5 top deals on TWS earbuds

In case you are looking for a premium pair of TWS earbuds with best ANC capabilities, look no more. Here are top deals on best TWS earbuds from Samsung, OnePlus and more.



Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. The massive online retailer has made a number of offers and discounts on its site public. Instant 10% discount is available to SBI cards on purchases. It's interesting to note that the sale includes savings of up to 75% on laptops, smartwatches, and other products, and up to 40% on phones and accessories.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Currently, the OnePlus Buds Z2 can be purchased for Rs. 3,999 as part of the ongoing promotion. These TWS earphones include 11mm dynamic drivers and a noise-cancelling performance of up to 40dB. They also state that the playback time is up to 38 hours. In order to further save costs, customers can take advantage of applicable bank and cashback incentives.



Realme Buds Air 5 Pro For Rs. 4,699, you can presently get the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023. They may also be purchased for less when bank and cashback incentives are combined. These wearables provide 360-degree spatial audio effects and 50dB active noise reduction. They provide up to 40 hours of battery life and include coaxial twin drivers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Currently on sale for Rs. 3,999, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds are a great value. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these earbuds are said to last up to 21 hours on a single charge. They have a distinctive ergonomic form and 12mm speakers. There are two colour options for the earphones: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.



Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds with ANC are priced at Rs. 3,498 on Amazon and are advertised as having a total battery life of up to 28 hours. Consumers may benefit from further cashback deals and bank discounts worth up to Rs. 5,000. The 12.4 mm titanium-coated diaphragm drivers that come with these earphones.

Realme Buds Air 3 Currently on sale for Rs. 3,999, the Realme Buds Air 3 are discounted by 33 percent from their original price of Rs. These earbuds include 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and can support up to 42dB ANC. They state that after just one hour of charging, they can give playback for up to thirty hours straight. There are three colour possibilities for the earphones: black, blue, and white.

