OnePlus Nord CE 4 to debut in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will make its India debut today at 6:30 PM. Here's everything you can expect from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is all set to launch officially in India. In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will launch today, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. local time. The OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is a follow-up to the Nord CE 3, will include upgraded hardware, a redesigned aesthetic, and enhanced quality of life features including a "Aquatouch" display.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be launched today at 6:30 PM (IST).

Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will have a new back panel design, however the overall flat design will remain the same as the Nord CE 3. There will be two color options for the phone: Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome. According to OnePlus, the latter will use a texture derived from the "special edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey," while the former will feature a "subtle shiny gradient." A 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout in the center can be found on the front.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will power the Nord CE 4. It will include 256GB of UFS3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Via a micro-SD card slot, the phone will allow for up to 1TB of additional storage. The operating system of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will almost definitely be OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It has also been verified that the phone supports 100W rapid charging. It is anticipated that the battery would hold 5,000 mAh.

Regarding its cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is said to have two on its back. There is much conjecture that it makes use of an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor in conjunction with a 50-megapixel Sony Lyt-600 main sensor.

