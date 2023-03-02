OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G spotted on Indian website, likely to be launched soon

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 listing has been spotted on the Indian website by a tipster, which suggests that the launch event might not be too far away. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G can come equipped with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A triple-camera setup at the back is likely to serve the optics department.

It appears that OnePlus is getting ready to introduce its upcoming 5G phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 listing has been spotted on the Indian website by tipster Mukul Sharma, which suggests that the launch event might not be too far away.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be unveiled in June or July, though the precise debut date is unclear. Additionally, it has been suggested that this mid-range could show up in March of this year. This device is likely to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India.

According to the reports so far, the Snapdragon 695 Chipset could power this OnePlus phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 2, which it replaced, had a MediaTek processor. We do expect the company to offer a more powerful chipset, considering this has been offered by phones that are priced nearly Rs 15,000. It could be backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

With the upcoming Nord CE 3 smartphone, OnePlus is rumoured to provide a larger battery and support for quicker charging rates. Under the hood, it might have a 5,000mAh battery. The business is anticipated to offer 67W rapid charging assistance. The brand will likely bundle a charger in the retail box because it hasn’t yet skipped it for any of its units.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 may be the first device from the business to include a triple-rear camera system with a resolution of 108 megapixels. It might have 2-megapixel cameras built in. According to reports, the front may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is likely to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

