Xiaomi 12 Pro price SLASHED after Xiaomi 13 launch; Here's how much you have to pay

During the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, the company said it has slashed the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro by Rs 10,000 in India. Xiaomi has announced a new price for the Xiaomi 12 Pro for Indian consumers. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

This week saw the debut of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India and other countries, but it also reduced the price of the company's older phone. That's right, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which many consider to be the new Xiaomi 13 Pro's forerunner, has seen a price reduction in India, allowing more people to check out the company's top device from the previous year. The phone has a number of excellent internal components, including a Snapdragon 8-series processor, wired and wireless fast charging support, and top-tier photos despite the Leica affiliation.

Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a larger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display but the same 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include a 4,600mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support and up to 12GB RAM. Its triple rear camera system packs three 50-megapixel cameras, and at the front, we get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats. The chipset and connectivity options remain the same, but we get Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.

According to Xiaomi, the 8GB + 256GB version of the Xiaomi 12 Pro currently costs Rs 52,999 in India, but that price can be reduced further to Rs 49,999 with an immediate bank rebate of Rs 3,000. The Xiaomi 12 Pro variant with 12GB RAM is also available in India for Rs 56,999 or a further reduced price of Rs 53,999. For owners of Xiaomi and non-Xiaomi phones, there are additional exchange discount advantages that can further reduce the cost.

When you compare the Xiaomi 12 Pro with the new Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone, it is evident that the camera features and ceramic design, have undergone significant changes.

