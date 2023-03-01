Vivo V27, V27 Pro with colour changing back panel launched; Is it worth your money?
The Chinese technology giant Vivo announced the launch of its two new V-series smartphones — Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India. Do you think is it worth buying and what makes it so special? Here is everything you need to know about the phones.
Finally, Vivo has unveiled its new V27 series in India. Two new smartphones, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro, were introduced as part of the company's online introduction event. The new phones' curved AMOLED touchscreen and Mediatek Dimensity chipset are both featured.
The V25 series from Vivo was replaced by the V27 series last year. The rear panel of the Vivo V27 series features a color-changing feature that transforms when subjected to bright light. This cutting-edge design feature is distinctive to the Vivo V-series and was also present in the V25 series. Both smartphones come in two colours - Magic Blue (with color-changing) and Noble Black.
Also Read | Redmi's latest 300W fast charging tech can fully charge your phone under 5 minutes | WATCH
Check out all details about the amazing display
Starting with the entry-level Vivo V27, the phone has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED flexible display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a frame rate of 120Hz. A Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) CPU, up to 12GB of Memory, and 256GB of internal storage run the gadget.
The 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the Vivo V27 Pro has the same resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and enables 120Hz frame rate. The face camera is located in a pierce hole on the front of both phones. The Mediatek Dimensity 8200 processor in the V27 Pro can support up to 12GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.
Also Read | 'Innovation, fuelled': Nothing Phone (2) to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset
Does it have a good camera?
On the rear of the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are three cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX766V main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The two phones come with a 50MP front camera for taking photos.
Additional features
The 4600mAh batteries in both devices enable 66W fast charging. To activate the phone or a programme, a fingerprint reader is integrated into the display. On board, there are 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector for communication.
Also Read | OnePlus CONFIRMS launch of its first foldable phone in 2023
Price and offers
The price of the Vivo V27 is Rs 32,999, while the Pro variant costs Rs 37,999. While the V27 will begin retailing on March 23, the V27 Pro has open pre-orders with delivery set to begin on March 6. Flipkart, the Vivo shop, and other physical retailers sell the phones.
Holders of ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Finance credit cards are eligible for up to Rs 3500 cashback as part of the company's initial deal. Additionally, the Vivo TWS Air and V-Shield safety are both up to Rs 1000 off.
Overall, this is an amazing series of phone launched.