Vivo V27, V27 Pro with colour changing back panel launched; Is it worth your money?

The Chinese technology giant Vivo announced the launch of its two new V-series smartphones — Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in India. Do you think is it worth buying and what makes it so special? Here is everything you need to know about the phones.

Finally, Vivo has unveiled its new V27 series in India. Two new smartphones, the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro, were introduced as part of the company's online introduction event. The new phones' curved AMOLED touchscreen and Mediatek Dimensity chipset are both featured. The V25 series from Vivo was replaced by the V27 series last year. The rear panel of the Vivo V27 series features a color-changing feature that transforms when subjected to bright light. This cutting-edge design feature is distinctive to the Vivo V-series and was also present in the V25 series. Both smartphones come in two colours - Magic Blue (with color-changing) and Noble Black.

Check out all details about the amazing display Starting with the entry-level Vivo V27, the phone has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED flexible display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a frame rate of 120Hz. A Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) CPU, up to 12GB of Memory, and 256GB of internal storage run the gadget. The 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the Vivo V27 Pro has the same resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and enables 120Hz frame rate. The face camera is located in a pierce hole on the front of both phones. The Mediatek Dimensity 8200 processor in the V27 Pro can support up to 12GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.

Does it have a good camera? On the rear of the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are three cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX766V main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The two phones come with a 50MP front camera for taking photos. Additional features The 4600mAh batteries in both devices enable 66W fast charging. To activate the phone or a programme, a fingerprint reader is integrated into the display. On board, there are 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector for communication.