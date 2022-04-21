Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    According to the OnePlus website, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The next OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will be available in a Blue Tide colour option, similar to the Nord's teal variant.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    OnePlus will release a new Nord-series smartphone in India on April 28. The phone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, will be available alongside previous variants such as the Nord 2 and Nord 2 CE 5G. Surprisingly, the business intends to release genuine wireless earbuds under the Nord line.

    The earbuds will be named OnePlus Nord Buds, and the design has already been shown. Similarly, a special webpage has been set up to unveil the design and functionality of the forthcoming Nord 2 CE Lite 5G. Official posters show a triple back camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel main camera at the centre.

    According to the OnePlus website, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The next OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will be available in a Blue Tide colour option, similar to the Nord's teal variant. The display will have a hole-punch cutout on the front, but the camera specifics are unknown. OnePlus will continue to offer its trademark red charging wire.

    Other formal facts are currently unknown. The pricing specifics are still unknown, however it might cost around Rs 20,000 as a 'Lite' version of the Nord CE 2 5G.
     

    Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    Meanwhile, a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in cooperation with Smartprix revealed that the phone will include a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The primary camera may be joined by two 2-megapixel sensors in addition to the 64-megapixel sensor. According to reports, the smartphone would include a 16-megapixel main sensor for selfies and video calls. Other significant features might include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, a USB-C connector, and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

    Meanwhile, official images on the India-specific website show that the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in at least two colours: black and white. The pill-shaped earphones case will have the flat edge design seen on many Sony earbuds cases.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28; Know time, specifications and all about it

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes here s what leaked images mean gcw

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

    Amazon reportedly working on new to the world AR smart home product gcw

    Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions FaceTime camera gcw

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R All you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R; All you can expect

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season-ayh

    Manchester United announces Erik ten Hag as new manager from 2022-23 season

    football 11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics snt

    11 goals in 3 home games: Angry Chelsea boss Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge pitch, flawed tactics

    Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi's mantra for Civil servants Nation First-dnm

    Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi’s mantra for Civil servants ‘Nation First’

    Can dogs play tennis? Watch this dog impress you with his skills - gps

    Can dogs play tennis? Watch this dog impress you with his skills

    Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday 60 slide presentation ready sources gcw

    Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday, 60 slide presentation ready

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon