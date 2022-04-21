OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

According to the OnePlus website, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The next OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will be available in a Blue Tide colour option, similar to the Nord's teal variant.

OnePlus will release a new Nord-series smartphone in India on April 28. The phone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, will be available alongside previous variants such as the Nord 2 and Nord 2 CE 5G. Surprisingly, the business intends to release genuine wireless earbuds under the Nord line.

The earbuds will be named OnePlus Nord Buds, and the design has already been shown. Similarly, a special webpage has been set up to unveil the design and functionality of the forthcoming Nord 2 CE Lite 5G. Official posters show a triple back camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel main camera at the centre.

According to the OnePlus website, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The next OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will be available in a Blue Tide colour option, similar to the Nord's teal variant. The display will have a hole-punch cutout on the front, but the camera specifics are unknown. OnePlus will continue to offer its trademark red charging wire.

Other formal facts are currently unknown. The pricing specifics are still unknown, however it might cost around Rs 20,000 as a 'Lite' version of the Nord CE 2 5G.



Meanwhile, a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in cooperation with Smartprix revealed that the phone will include a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The primary camera may be joined by two 2-megapixel sensors in addition to the 64-megapixel sensor. According to reports, the smartphone would include a 16-megapixel main sensor for selfies and video calls. Other significant features might include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, a USB-C connector, and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Meanwhile, official images on the India-specific website show that the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in at least two colours: black and white. The pill-shaped earphones case will have the flat edge design seen on many Sony earbuds cases.

