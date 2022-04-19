Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28; Know time, specifications and all about it

    OnePlus has planned a launch event for the OnePlus 10R in India on April 28. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the new OnePlus Nord Buds will also be unveiled during the event. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. IST, and live streaming will be accessible for spectators to watch real-time updates.

    OnePlus 10R to launch on on April 28 Know time specifications and all about it
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    OnePlus has already released a couple smartphones this year. Unlike in its early years, OnePlus now offers a wide range of phones at various price points. Following the release of the new Nord models, OnePlus is now preparing to announce the OnePlus 10R, the company's next phone, which is likely to be reasonably priced. The OnePlus 10R is one of the most anticipated phones right now.

    The OnePlus 10R is just a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10 Ace, which will be available in China on April 21. The support for 150W fast charging technology, which we previously saw on the Realme GT Neo 3, has been confirmed by OnePlus as the OnePlus 10R's main USP. 

    The OnePlus 10R will stand out from the multitude of smartphones in the reasonable price range. This is due to the chipset that would be used in this phone. The 10R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, according to OnePlus. It is a new processor designed specifically for the OnePlus 10R to provide better and more consistent performance. That effectively implies it will be speedier than existing Dimensity 8100-powered phones and will have longer battery life.

    There is widespread speculation that the OnePlus 10R is not just a renamed version of the OnePlus 10 Ace, but also a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3. Except for the design and the processor, both phones may be identical. That indicates the GT Neo 3 characteristics will be accessible on the future OnePlus 10R.

    The OnePlus 10R will include a 6.7-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+ compatibility, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The OnePlus 10R might have up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In the back system, it might include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, while the front camera could have a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
