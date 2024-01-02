Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 70,000 on Flipkart; Check out deal details

    The iPhone 15 is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 73,999, which is the lowest price as of now. Consumers can get it at an effective price of Rs 69,999 if payment is made using an HDFC bank credit card. Here ae the details.
     

    Flipkart is offering a New Year 2024 deal that includes the lowest price on the iPhone 15. The newest iPhone is available on the e-commerce site for Rs 69,999 thanks to a flat discount and additional deals. Given Flipkart's significant discount, this could be the perfect time for you to purchase the iPhone 15, if you have been considering it.

    The lowest price for the iPhone 15 as of right now is Rs 73,999, which is the listing price on Flipkart. Apple revealed the price of this iPhone in India at Rs 79,999, which translates to a discount of Rs 6,000 that the company is not offering to customers. If you have an HDFC bank credit card, you can also take advantage of an extra discount offer of Rs 4,000, thereby lowering the price of Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. 

    Exchange offers are another way for customers to obtain the iPhone 15 for a significantly reduced cost. You may get up to Rs 37,500 from Flipkart.  But, keep in mind that the platform doesn't give a full discount offer and the exchange amount is calculated based on your phone's condition and age.

    Those who can afford to spend around Rs 70,000 on a smartphone ought to get the new iPhone 15. There will be no lag or slowdown with the iPhone 15's overall performance. Additionally, Apple promises that consumers will receive less than a day's battery life with the new model, which also has a slightly brighter display. Along with a speedier CPU, a new punch-hole display design, a USB-C connector, and a decent 48-megapixel camera system that supports 4K Cinematic mode, it also comes with these features.

