Vivo X100 series price in India leaked ahead of January 4 launch; Here's how much it may cost

Vivo X100 series India price has leaked ahead of its grand unveiling on January 4, 2024. The X100 and X100 Pro, basis of reports, will be priced a bit higher than their predecessors though the bump in prices should be offset by more memory in both the cases.

The pricing of the Vivo X100 series in India has been revealed before of its official launch on January 4, 2024. According to reports, the X100 and X100 Pro will cost somewhat more than their predecessors, although in both cases, the price increase should be mitigated by more memory.

According to reports from The Tech Outlook, the Vivo X100 will be available in two different trim levels: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, with prices of Rs 63,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. The Vivo X100 Pro is reportedly available for Rs 89,999 in a single 16GB/512GB option. The report quotes what seem to be market operating prices, or MOP; however, the true prices may be considerably higher.

In China, the starting prices for the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are CNY 4,999 (about Rs 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs 50,000), respectively. As you may remember, the Vivo X90 was first available for Rs 59,999 for 8GB/256GB and Rs 63,999 for 12GB/256GB. A variant of the X90 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was released for Rs 84,999.

Both the X100 and X100 Pro have the same 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution, 120Hz AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and they are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. They both contain an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics and are IP68 certified for durability to dust and water.

The X100 has a 50-megapixel 1/ 1.49-inch IMX920 VCS bionic sensor paired to an f/1.57 aperture lens with optical image stabilisation, 64-megapixel f/2.57 aperture telephoto aperture for 3x optical zoom. It has the same 50-megapixel ultrawide as the pro model.

While the X100 has a somewhat smaller 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, the X100 Pro boasts a 5,400mAh battery with both 50W wireless and 120W fast wired charging.