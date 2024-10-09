OnePlus 13 to feature iPhone-like MagSafe charging?

OnePlus 13 launch is getting closer as the company starts with its gradual teasers. According to one of the OnePlus execs' remarks this week, the next flagship is probably going to be driven by strong hardware, but there will be additional updates this year. Similar to Apple's MagSafe technology, which we just saw on a less expensive handset, the OnePlus 13 will allow magnetic charging.

In a post on Weibo in China, OnePlus's country chief Louis Lee revealed the functionality for the company's next flagship. The OnePlus 13 will have a magnetic feature for wireless charging, according to the report. This sounds a lot like the Qi2 charging with MagSafe technology. With the help of this innovation, the OnePlus 13 may include a magnetic coil on the rear that enables rapid wireless charging.

Given that OnePlus has previously embraced better wireless charging rates with its earlier models, it is plausible that the company may follow a two-pronged strategy and permit users to charge via either Qi2 or its proprietary charging technology. The charging capability will not be exclusive to OnePlus; other Android phone manufacturers will also support it.

The OnePlus 13's early features and news that are making the rounds online seem intriguing. A significant RAM increase of up to 24GB has also been suggested, and we may see a new finish on the flagship phone. A sizable 6,000mAh battery that supports 50W wireless and 100W cable fast charging may be included in the phone. The phone's launch pricing may be significantly impacted by all of these adjustments, but we're hopeful the brand can somehow balance the improvements. Although the worldwide and Indian launches of the OnePlus 13 are not anticipated until early 2025, the Chinese launch should be announced in the coming days.

