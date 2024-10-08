Moto G85 to Lava Agni 3: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in October 2024

The Lava Agni 3's entry has heated up the sub-Rs 20,000 phone market. It faces stiff competition from discounted models like the Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro, along with strong contenders like the iQOO Z9 and Moto G85 5G.

The rivalry in the price range under Rs 20,000 has intensified when Lava Agni 3 entered the market. In the meantime, several decent phones in the sub-Rs20k range are now accessible thanks to recent reductions on performance phones like the Poco X6 Pro and Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Lava Agni 3

1. Lava Agni 3 Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14 and comes with a four-year security patch guarantee in addition to three major OS updates. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 pixels. Additionally, the screen has a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, which makes it perfect for outdoor use. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300X CPU, which was constructed using a 4nm technology, and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the Agni 3. An extra 8GB of virtual RAM is supported by the smartphone, providing customers with additional performance when required. The maximum storage capacity is 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage; however, external storage extension is not supported.

iQOO Z9x

2. iQOO Z9 The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU powers the iQOO Z9. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display produces vivid colors and smooth images. A 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the back camera arrangement, while a 16MP camera on the front captures crisp selfies. It offers enough of room for movies and programs thanks to its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone is running Android v14 and has a 5000mAh battery that enables 44W rapid charging. Dual 5G SIM cards are also supported. On Amazon, it costs Rs 19,998.





3. Poco X6 Pro The 6.67-inch AMOLED display of the Poco X6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. To manage intensive graphical duties, it is powered by a Mali-G615 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.



The X6 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for photography, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies.



A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging powers this gadget. It has an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs the most recent version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay.

Moto G85 5G

4. Moto G85 5G The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core CPU powers the Moto G85. Its 6.67-inch P-OLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, produces images that are lively and flowing. The front camera has a 32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies, while the back camera system has a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability. The Moto G85 is powered by Android v14 and supports dual 5G SIM connection. On Amazon, it costs Rs 19,299 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version.

5. Infinix GT 20 Pro The 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. For enhanced graphics performance, the device is outfitted with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset in addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, a specialized gaming display processor in the smartphone, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with the 45W converter that comes with it. Infinix promises two years of software upgrades and an additional year of security fixes for the smartphone running its XOS 14, which is based on the most recent version of the Android operating system.

