Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Supercomputer drops BOMBSHELL UCL prediction

Sports
Arsenal host Real Madrid in the Champions League quater-finals first leg on April 9 (12:30 AM IST).
Real Madrid have won 6 UCL titles since Arsenal last reached semis.
Arsenal beat Real Madrid in their only previous Champions League tie, back in 2006.
Undefeated in their last 8 Champions League first-leg knockout games.
Arsenal top the Champions League for lowest xG against per game (0.88).
David Raya has prevented 3.7 goals more than expected in UCL this season.
Arsenal miss key players – Havertz, Gabriel, Jesus, Calafiori, Tomiyasu.
Mbappe has scored 10 UCL goals vs English teams, 4 this season.
Arsenal’s Nwaneri & Lewis-Skelly could become youngest English UCL QF starters.
39-year-old leads UCL for line-breaking passes per 90 (17.5).
11 wins in last 22 UCL knockout games vs English clubs.
Arsenal aim for their first UCL semi-final since 2009.
Arsenal given a 41.7% chance to beat Real Madrid in the 1st leg, per Opta supercomputer.
Real Madrid’s win probability stands at 31.1%, draw at 27.2%.
