Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Supercomputer drops BOMBSHELL UCL prediction

Image credits: AI Generated/ChatGPT

Emirates Showdown

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the Champions League quater-finals first leg on April 9 (12:30 AM IST).

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Champions League Pedigree

Real Madrid have won 6 UCL titles since Arsenal last reached semis.

Image credits: Getty

Historical Edge

Arsenal beat Real Madrid in their only previous Champions League tie, back in 2006.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Madrid’s Knockout Form

Undefeated in their last 8 Champions League first-leg knockout games.

Image credits: Getty

Gunners’ Defence

Arsenal top the Champions League for lowest xG against per game (0.88).

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Raya Heroics

David Raya has prevented 3.7 goals more than expected in UCL this season.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Injury Blow

Arsenal miss key players – Havertz, Gabriel, Jesus, Calafiori, Tomiyasu.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Real Madrid’s Firepower

Mbappe has scored 10 UCL goals vs English teams, 4 this season.

Image credits: Getty

Rising Stars

Arsenal’s Nwaneri & Lewis-Skelly could become youngest English UCL QF starters.

Image credits: Getty

Modric’s Influence

39-year-old leads UCL for line-breaking passes per 90 (17.5).

Image credits: Real Madrid/X

Real Madrid’s Record

11 wins in last 22 UCL knockout games vs English clubs.

Image credits: Instagram

Semi-final Stakes

Arsenal aim for their first UCL semi-final since 2009.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Opta Prediction

Arsenal given a 41.7% chance to beat Real Madrid in the 1st leg, per Opta supercomputer.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

Tight Contest

Real Madrid’s win probability stands at 31.1%, draw at 27.2%.

Image credits: Getty

