Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

A new trailer for the short film "Submerged" has been released by Apple, a well-known company best recognized for its MacBook, iPhone series, and other products. The film was made specifically for users of the Vision Pro headset. The new trailer for its next short film, which is directed by Edward Berger, will be released on October 10, 2024. "Apple Immersive Video" is the name of the iPhone manufacturer's foray into short films.

The trailer showcases an intense, period-based storyline that features a WWII submarine crew that faces a life-threatening crisis. Viewers may experience vivid scenarios like as rising flood levels and bursting machinery as the tension builds, giving them a firsthand look at the drama as it plays out. The immersive features of the Vision Pro headset improved the images captured in the movie.

The filmmaker talks about making this Apple Immersive movie in the official trailer that was uploaded to Apple's YouTube channel: "Everything we're doing here is the first time that anyone's ever done it." Putting on Apple Vision Pro does alter your perspective on telling a tale. It's a fantastic new medium that just broadens the scope of narrative. You're immersed in the narrative rather than merely seeing a film. It will alter the course of filmmaking in the future.

Although Apple's Vision Pro headset, which costs more than USD 3,000, caters to high-end consumers, other businesses, such as Meta, have been emphasizing affordability. In an effort to draw in more clients in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that has left many consumers leery of pricey technology, Meta is attempting to lower the price of its Quest headgear to less than 500 USD.

Apple hopes to increase the attractiveness of its Vision Pro headset by utilizing unique material with the short film Submerged.

Known for the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, the short film, which was written and directed by Edward Berger, is anticipated to draw viewers looking for unusual immersive media experiences.



