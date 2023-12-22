Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India: Check ticket price, availability; know how to buy & more

    OnePlus is all set to make a significant mark in the Indian smartphone market with its upcoming event, "Smooth Beyond Belief," scheduled for January 23, 2024.  The event's entry time is set for 5:30 pm (IST), with the main proceedings kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST). Check details.

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India Check ticket price availability know how to buy more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    With its next event, "Smooth Beyond Belief," slated for January 23, 2024, OnePlus is poised to make a big impact in the Indian smartphone industry. OnePlus intends to reveal the much awaited OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones during this live event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event's entry time is set for 5:30 pm (IST), with the main proceedings kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST). OnePlus has revealed that tickets for this special event will be on sale starting January 3 for community members who are anxious to attend.

    Interested individuals can secure their spots on PayTM Insider and the OnePlus online store.  OnePlus has alluded to a 50% discount for current OnePlus customers who are a part of the OnePlus Red Cable Club (RCC), even if exact ticket costs are yet unknown.

    Also Read | iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

    OnePlus 12 in India: Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus has referred to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R as "dual flagship" smartphones and stated that each will highlight its own features. On December 5, the OnePlus 12 made its debut in China and is known for its 6.82-inch LTPO super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display's maximum brightness is 4500 nits.

    Also Read | Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU within the phone can support up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus's unique skin, which is based on the Android 14 operating system, brings RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization functions.

    A 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor make up the OnePlus 12's camera configuration.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users gcw

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked smartphone to launch in India in January 2024 gcw

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

    Louis Vuitton wireless earphones with 28 hour battery life goes viral its cost will shock you gcw

    Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event likely to launch on January 18 watch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23 Here is how you can attend the event and grab tickets gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23; Here's how you can attend the event

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    Christmas 2023: 11 cute photos of Santa Claus around the world RBA

    Christmas 2023: 11 cute photos of Santa Claus around the world

    Cricket South African stalwart Dean Elgar to retire from Tests after India series osf

    South African stalwart Dean Elgar to retire from Tests after India series

    Alaska to Svalbard: 7 places where Sun never rises during Winters ATG

    Alaska to Svalbard: 7 places where Sun never rises during Winters

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon