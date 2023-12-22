OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India: Check ticket price, availability; know how to buy & more

OnePlus is all set to make a significant mark in the Indian smartphone market with its upcoming event, "Smooth Beyond Belief," scheduled for January 23, 2024. The event's entry time is set for 5:30 pm (IST), with the main proceedings kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST). Check details.

With its next event, "Smooth Beyond Belief," slated for January 23, 2024, OnePlus is poised to make a big impact in the Indian smartphone industry. OnePlus intends to reveal the much awaited OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones during this live event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event's entry time is set for 5:30 pm (IST), with the main proceedings kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST). OnePlus has revealed that tickets for this special event will be on sale starting January 3 for community members who are anxious to attend.

Interested individuals can secure their spots on PayTM Insider and the OnePlus online store. OnePlus has alluded to a 50% discount for current OnePlus customers who are a part of the OnePlus Red Cable Club (RCC), even if exact ticket costs are yet unknown.

OnePlus 12 in India: Here's what you can expect

OnePlus has referred to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R as "dual flagship" smartphones and stated that each will highlight its own features. On December 5, the OnePlus 12 made its debut in China and is known for its 6.82-inch LTPO super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display's maximum brightness is 4500 nits.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU within the phone can support up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus's unique skin, which is based on the Android 14 operating system, brings RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization functions.

A 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 main sensor, a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor make up the OnePlus 12's camera configuration.