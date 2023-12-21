Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

    As per its website, the product is priced at $1,660 (Rs 1.38 lakhs) and comes in five colours- red, blue to violet gradient, golden, black and silver. The charging case is a polished stainless steel case with the luxury brand name engraved over it.

    Louis Vuitton wireless earphones with 28 hour battery life goes viral its cost will shock you gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    These days, wireless earbuds range in price from Rs 2,000 to Rs 25–30,000. However, what if we told you that one manufacturer is offering TWS earbuds for more than $1660, or around Rs 1,38,000 in India? Yes, these high-end earphones, known as Horizon Light Up, are made by the upscale Louis Vuitton brand.

    The brand is well-known for its high-end watches, jewellery, purses, and fragrances, among other things. With the release of this new product, it appears that the firm has joined the premium audio market.

    What makes the Louis Vuitton earphones unique, then? According to the company's product description, the earbuds have a blue-to-violet gradient backprint and are constructed from sapphire glass top discs.

    Also Read | X/Twitter down: Meme fest explodes after platform's timeline restored following brief outage

    Probably as a result of the substance used to produce them, each bud weighs 8.2 grammes. These earbuds include a stainless steel charging box with an LED light ring. In terms of features, the earbuds have two omnidirectional microphones and 11mm Beryllium drivers. The Louis Vuitton Connect app serves as the central controller for the earphones on your smartphone, and they come with ambient and hybrid noise cancelling modes.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    The earbuds are waterproof thanks to their IPX5 classification, and you can control the playing via mechanical buttons. The charging case is waterproof and has an IPX4 grade. It can be charged wirelessly or cable, and it can charge from 0% to 100% in 40 minutes.

    When you look through these features, you won't find many extras compared to the AirPods Pro 2nd gen, which cost ⅙ of what these Louis Vuitton earbuds cost. However, the brand's reputation and their use of premium materials, like sapphire, undoubtedly contribute to the high price tag.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event likely to launch on January 18 watch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23 Here is how you can attend the event and grab tickets gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23; Here's how you can attend the event

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak 200 MP rear camera titanium frame Gorilla Glass likely to feature gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200-MP rear camera, titanium frame & Gorilla Glass likely to feature

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024 gcw

    Apple AirPods 4 with new design, USB Type C and ANC expected to launch in 2024

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS What is it Is your device compatible Check full list gcw

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS: What is it? Is your device compatible? Check full list

    Recent Stories

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal AJR

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays

    Football Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot osf

    Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try ATG

    Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon