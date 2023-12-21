Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

As per its website, the product is priced at $1,660 (Rs 1.38 lakhs) and comes in five colours- red, blue to violet gradient, golden, black and silver. The charging case is a polished stainless steel case with the luxury brand name engraved over it.

These days, wireless earbuds range in price from Rs 2,000 to Rs 25–30,000. However, what if we told you that one manufacturer is offering TWS earbuds for more than $1660, or around Rs 1,38,000 in India? Yes, these high-end earphones, known as Horizon Light Up, are made by the upscale Louis Vuitton brand.

The brand is well-known for its high-end watches, jewellery, purses, and fragrances, among other things. With the release of this new product, it appears that the firm has joined the premium audio market.

What makes the Louis Vuitton earphones unique, then? According to the company's product description, the earbuds have a blue-to-violet gradient backprint and are constructed from sapphire glass top discs.

Probably as a result of the substance used to produce them, each bud weighs 8.2 grammes. These earbuds include a stainless steel charging box with an LED light ring. In terms of features, the earbuds have two omnidirectional microphones and 11mm Beryllium drivers. The Louis Vuitton Connect app serves as the central controller for the earphones on your smartphone, and they come with ambient and hybrid noise cancelling modes.

The earbuds are waterproof thanks to their IPX5 classification, and you can control the playing via mechanical buttons. The charging case is waterproof and has an IPX4 grade. It can be charged wirelessly or cable, and it can charge from 0% to 100% in 40 minutes.

When you look through these features, you won't find many extras compared to the AirPods Pro 2nd gen, which cost ⅙ of what these Louis Vuitton earbuds cost. However, the brand's reputation and their use of premium materials, like sapphire, undoubtedly contribute to the high price tag.