Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart sale: iPhone 14 available for Rs 32,399! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 32.399 after Rs 47,501 discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale iPhone 14 available for Rs 32399 Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Apple's iPhone 14 is currently on sale at Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale for just Rs 32,399 after a Rs 47,501 discount. The sale ends today, July 19. This indicates that today is the final day to purchase an Apple iPhone 14 at such a discount.

    This is a wonderful moment to get an Apple iPhone 14 if you have been considering it. After a Rs 47,501 discount, the Apple iPhone 14 is being offered at for Rs 32,399 on Flipkart. The current quoted price for the Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 68,999, which is Rs 10,901 less than the official shop pricing. Additionally, customers who use their Axis Bank or Citi Bank credit card or an EMI transaction can receive a Rs 1000 discount. The phone's pricing is now Rs 67,999 as a result. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 35,600 discount when you trade in an old smartphone. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to launch on July 26; Check out expected price & colours

    This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 32,399, or a savings of Rs 47,501, after all bank incentives and discounts.

    Due to its resemblance to the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 didn't receive a positive reception from customers when it was first introduced. However, the smartphone did well in recent Flipkart sales.

    In the company's current flagship range, which also includes the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model. Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor.  It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15? Check out expected specs, price, other details

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme C53 Pad 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Realme C53, Pad 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 to launch on July 26 Check out expected price colours gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to launch on July 26; Check out expected price & colours

    AFib History available for Apple Watch users in India Know how to set it up gcw

    AFib History available for Apple Watch users in India; Know how to set it up

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15 Check out expected specs price other details gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15? Check out expected specs, price, other details

    Apple may launch new M3 powered Macs in October Here is what we know so far gcw

    Apple may launch new M3-powered Macs in October; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Bawal Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear ATG

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan faces online flak for playfully biting Janhvi Kapoor's ear

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details vma

    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details

    Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report AJR

    'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report

    Meta Llama 2 What is ChatGPT and Bard rival How does it work Where is it available gcw

    Meta's Llama 2: What is ChatGPT and Bard's rival? How does it work? Where is it available?

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon