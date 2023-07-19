Flipkart sale: iPhone 14 available for Rs 32,399! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 32.399 after Rs 47,501 discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13.

Apple's iPhone 14 is currently on sale at Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale for just Rs 32,399 after a Rs 47,501 discount. The sale ends today, July 19. This indicates that today is the final day to purchase an Apple iPhone 14 at such a discount.

This is a wonderful moment to get an Apple iPhone 14 if you have been considering it. After a Rs 47,501 discount, the Apple iPhone 14 is being offered at for Rs 32,399 on Flipkart. The current quoted price for the Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 68,999, which is Rs 10,901 less than the official shop pricing. Additionally, customers who use their Axis Bank or Citi Bank credit card or an EMI transaction can receive a Rs 1000 discount. The phone's pricing is now Rs 67,999 as a result. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 35,600 discount when you trade in an old smartphone.

This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 32,399, or a savings of Rs 47,501, after all bank incentives and discounts.

Due to its resemblance to the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 didn't receive a positive reception from customers when it was first introduced. However, the smartphone did well in recent Flipkart sales.

In the company's current flagship range, which also includes the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model. Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

