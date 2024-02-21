Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing Phone 2a renders reveal complete design; processor details confirmed ahead of launch

    Nothing Phone 2a leaked renders show it in a Dark Grey finish . It is tipped to sport two 50-megapixel rear sensors . Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch on March 5. The phone's chipset specifications have also been formally disclosed by the manufacturer.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    It is announced that the Nothing Phone 2a will debut in India on March 5. Ahead of the launch, new design renders have been leaked that suggest what the smartphone could look like. According to the leak, it could include a twin camera configuration in a pill-shaped camera module at the rear. It is anticipated that the Nothing Phone 2a would provide notable improvements over the Nothing Phone 1 and will be more reasonably priced than the Nothing Phone 2. The phone's chipset specifications have also been formally disclosed by the manufacturer.

    In association with tipster @OnLeaks, SmartPrix released the design renderings. With the use of computer-aided design, or CAD, the representations were produced in 5K quality. They display a completely new camera module from the ones that were previously visible. On the back panel, there's a pill-shaped twin camera arrangement arranged horizontally. The camera module that is supposed to produce Nothing's Glyph Interface—also referred to as Glyph Lights—is surrounded by three LED strips. Two of them appear to be curled and positioned on the left, while a vertically straight strip is positioned on the right.

    Numerous screws and devices are also visible due to the Nothing Phone 2a render's semi-transparent rear panel. The vertically oriented corporate branding is visible toward the bottom-left corner. The smartphone is displayed with its finish in Dark Grey.

    Pei has before teased that the smartphone's CPU is "Not the Dimensity 7200." It was formally disclosed by the firm on Monday to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The Product Marketing Manager at Nothing, Raymond Zhu, stated in the video that they chose the MediaTek processor because it performed better than the two Qualcomm chipsets, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 782G. It is a specially designed chipset that was solely co-engineered by MediaTek and the manufacturer of smartphones, according to a different report.

    A 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is reportedly included in the Nothing Phone 2a's specifications, according to earlier sources. Along with running NothingOS 2.5.2, which is based on Android 14, the phone may also come with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the back panel camera might include two 50-megapixel ultra-wide and one 50-megapixel main sensors. It is anticipated to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. It is also probably going to include a 45W wired charging capability and a 5,000mAh battery.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
